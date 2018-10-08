This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Far-right candidate Bolsonaro wins Brazil vote but not outright victory

The former paratrooper was stabbed while campaigning in September.

By AFP Monday 8 Oct 2018, 7:30 AM
21 minutes ago 835 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4273456
Jair Bolsonaro
Image: Silvia Izquierdo/AP/Press Association Images
Jair Bolsonaro
Jair Bolsonaro
Image: Silvia Izquierdo/AP/Press Association Images

A DEEPLY POLARISED Brazil stands at a political crossroads today as the bruising first round of the presidential election left voters with a stark choice in the run-off between far-right firebrand Jair Bolsonaro and leftist Fernando Haddad.

Bolsonaro, an ultraconservative former paratrooper, easily beat a dozen other candidates yesterday but not by enough to avoid a 28 October showdown with Haddad, the former mayor of Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro won 46% of the vote to Haddad’s 29%, according to official results.

That tracked closely with pollster’s predictions, but Bolsonaro charged that “polling problems” had cheated him of outright victory in the first round, which required him to pass the 50% threshold.

Some of his supporters protested outside the national electoral tribunal in the capital Brasilia, chanting “Fraud!”

That anger reflected the uncertain outlook for the second round.

Surveys suggest Bolsonaro will have the edge, but that Haddad will draw nearly even with him after picking up substantial support from the defeated candidates.

“We expected to win in the first round,” one Bolsonaro voter, 77-year-old retiree Lourdes Azevedo, said bitterly in Rio de Janeiro.

“Now things are more difficult: the second round is a risk.”

‘Golden opportunity’

Haddad, addressing his own supporters, called the looming run-off “a golden opportunity,” and challenged Bolsonaro to a debate.

He replaced popular former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the race after Lula, imprisoned for corruption, was disqualified.

Despite his complaints, Bolsonaro did not formally contest Sunday’s result, saying his voters “remain mobilised” for the second round.

But he faces fierce resistance going forward from a big part of Brazil’s 147-million-strong electorate put off by his record of denigrating comments against women, gays and the poor.

His unabashed nostalgia for the brutal military dictatorship that ruled Brazil between 1964 and 1985 has also sent a chill through many voters.

Haddad, though, has his own burden.

As the Workers’ Party candidate, he faces the palpable disappointment and anger of voters who blame the party for Brazil’s worst-ever recession, and for a long string of graft scandals.

Sunday’s general election – in which new federal and state legislatures were also chosen – exposed the deep divisions generated by both candidates.

Some voters – particularly women – carried “Not Him” placards to polling stations in opposition to Bolsonaro.

But his supporters, like 53-year-old lawyer Roseli Milhomem in Brasilia, said they backed the veteran lawmaker because “Brazil wants change.”

We’ve had enough of corruption. Our country is wealthy – it can’t fall into the wrong hands,” she said.

Bolsonaro favored

Political analyst Fernando Meireles of Minas Gerais Federal University said momentum appeared to favor Bolsonaro.

“The probability of Bolsonaro coming out victorious seems pretty big right now,” Meireles told AFP.

“It looks difficult for Haddad to win in the second round, but not impossible.”

Better-off Brazilians have rallied to Bolsonaro’s pledge to crush crime in a country where there are more than 62,000 murders each year, nearly as many rapes, and frequent muggings and robberies.

Bolsonaro wants to boost police forces and relax gun laws for “good” citizens.

Many voters also like his promises to tackle corruption and to cut climbing public debt through privatisations, as well as the devout Catholic’s family-first stance.

But poorer Brazilians, who benefited the most from the heyday during Lula’s time in office from 2003 to 2010, want a return to good times and hope Haddad can deliver.

The result is a very split electorate. Whoever ultimately wins the presidency in the world’s eighth largest economy will grapple with a large bloc of ideological hostility.

Despite sitting in congress for nearly three decades, Bolsonaro casts himself as a political outsider in the mold of America’s Donald Trump or the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte: tough-talking, brash, and promising a root-and-branch overhaul to an electorate weary of traditional parties spouting empty promises.

© – AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We will miss her beyond words': Cervical Check campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna dies aged 37
    124,164  154
    2
    		The Irish For... You'll find some of the most beautiful autumnal words as Gaeilge
    44,103  36
    3
    		20 killed in New York state car crash after wedding limo slams into pedestrians
    40,521  16
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin's new bus plan isn't perfect - but it shouldn't be a political football
    361  0
    2
    		'It's just too slow to hire in Dublin': Why Boxever is looking outside Ireland for recruits
    322  0
    3
    		Tourism officials have quietly overhauled Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    37  0
    The42
    1
    		On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    51,256  64
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Man City, Premier League
    41,493  18
    3
    		All-Ireland club champions Cuala dumped out in Dublin semi-final by Dalo's Kilmacud
    31,189  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 of the most miserable properties on the Dublin rental market this October
    10,701  5
    2
    		Here, what's the story with milia, AKA those little bumps you can get around your eyes?
    6,226  0
    3
    		Why 'braying posh girls talking gibberish' makes for one compelling podcast
    3,811  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    Split between Donegal and Fermanagh, the future of this village hangs in the balance
    Appeal after reports of Belfast robbery involving two hammer-wielding Halloween masked men
    DRUGS
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and â¬60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    Man (20s) arrested as firearm and €60k worth of MDMA seized in Cork
    Man (40s) arrested following seizure of €90k worth of heroin after gardaí stop car on M9
    Irish man pleads guilty in New York over Silk Road narcotics conspiracy
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for information over man (47) missing since Thursday
    Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    Great Outdoors planning flagship store in old Dunnes Stores outlet
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie