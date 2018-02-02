  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 2 February, 2018
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court

The father asked the judge for “five minutes” in a locked room with Nassar.

By Associated Press Friday 2 Feb 2018, 2:55 PM
8 hours ago 50,288 Views No Comments
A FATHER OF three victims of Larry Nassar tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a sentencing hearing, after the judge declined his request for “five minutes” alone with Nassar in a locked room.

He was quickly tackled by bailiffs.

Doctor Sexual Assault Source: Cory Morse

Two of the man’s daughters had just addressed the court, saying they and another sister had been sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. Their father, Randall Margraves, then asked the judge for “five minutes” alone with Nassar.

When she declined, he asked for one minute and said he was a distraught father. He then looked at Nassar, shook his head and called him a profanity while speaking at the courtroom podium. The judge cautioned Margraves against using profanity.

The father then lunged at Nassar, who was sitting nearby.

Doctor Sexual Assault Source: Cory Morse via PA Images

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to “use your words,” not violence.

“This is letting him have this power over us,” she said. “We cannot behave like this. I understand this is a remarkable situation. But you cannot do this. This is not helping your children. This is not helping your community. This is not helping us.”

Doctor Sexual Assault Source: Cory Morse via PA Images

The incident occurred during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges.

The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The hearing resumed after about 25 minutes.

More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

More victims are expected to speak. The proceedings are likely to extend into next week.


