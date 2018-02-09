  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FF councillor resigns as he claims party taken over by 'manipulative powerful administrators'

Paddy Kilduff said that the party has lost its way because grassroots members are no longer at its core.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 9 Feb 2018, 4:10 PM
2 hours ago 10,226 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3843323
Councillor Paddy Kilduff
Image: Fianna Fáil
Councillor Paddy Kilduff
Councillor Paddy Kilduff
Image: Fianna Fáil

A FIANNA FÁIL councillor has resigned this week, claiming that the party has “lost its way” because grassroots members are no longer at the core of the organisation.

Former Roscommon County Mayor Paddy Kilduff issued his resignation yesterday, stating that he was doing so with “great sadness, having devoted over 50 years, the whole of my adult life, to this party”.

Kilduff ended up in the media’s attention in 2016 after a recording of him making remarks about gay couples who have children was published in The Irish Sun.

In comments regarding the same-sex marriage referendum, Kilduff was heard to say: “Personally I won’t be voting for it and the reason I am not voting for it – no problem with gays and lesbians – but the problem I have is with the children.

“We have enough problems with children being adopted and they’re going back looking for their parents, they’re going to have some job when two men adopt a child.”

At the time, Kilduff refused to comment to TheJournal.ie on his comments.

In a statement about his resignation yesterday, Kilduff said that Fianna Fáil was “founded as a grassroots party where the membership defined the party ethos and controlled its destiny”.

However, he claimed that is no longer the case.

“It is now considered my view that Fianna Fáil has been taken over by a cadre of unelected yet powerful administrators who manipulate the party structures, systems and rules to suit their own agenda and ideology,” Kilduff said.

“This cadre has little or no respect for the membership of Fianna Fáil and this has been demonstrated time and time again at party conventions throughout the country.

It is my belief that any potential candidate who does not subscribe to the ideology of this cadre is going nowhere politically in Fianna Fáil and that members of the party are now little more than fodder for membership fees, selling tickets, knocking on doors and putting up posters.

In his statement, Kilduff proceeded to call on grassroots members to “re-assert their right to be heard above the offstage noise of the mandarins who have assumed control of Fianna Fáil”.

He thanked his team and those of have supported him through the years.

Kilduff will now serve as an Independent councillor on Roscommon County Council.

A spokesperson for Fianna Fáil told TheJournal.ie that the party has no comment to make in relation Kilduff’s resignation.

Read: FF councillor apologises for tweet telling Ruth Coppinger to ‘please just keep your clothes on’

More: ‘It’s full steam ahead’ – Naughten pours cold water on Fianna Fáil calls for review of National Broadband Plan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Families say they will leave Tory Island if 42-year-old ferry comes into service
49,352  81
2
Boxing company MTK Global says it will not be hosting any more events in the Republic
35,437  0
3
Irish people stopped paying mortgages in their droves after a ruling blocked the banks from evicting
34,021  118
Fora
1
Want to join the team at Fora? We're hiring a staff reporter
668  0
2
'A major loss for the midlands': A €138m Westmeath whiskey project has been blocked
672  0
3
The tale of the coffee date where Ray Nolan predicted how and when Storyful would be sold
483  0
The42
1
'You have to be ready to take your opportunity and I have to do that this Saturday'
26,412  25
2
'Cian Healy produced a picture from 2009 when Jordan was one of the mascots'
17,249  11
3
Maguire ahead of schedule on road to recovery as he closes in on return
13,904  7
DailyEdge.ie
1
14 products from Brown Thomas that will only appeal to people with serious notions
7,396  2
2
Skin Deep: How to get yourself out of a makeup rut
6,460  0
3
A Finglas pub are challenging customers to eat their ridiculously huge new chicken fillet roll
6,339  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
US Congress passes spending bill to end government shutdown
US Congress passes spending bill to end government shutdown
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Wall Street, we have a correction: The Dow Jones is plummeting again
COURTS
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
19-year-old shop assistant charged with the murder of a man in Dublin
Man's murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute in which victim died
Man who sexually assaulted stepdaughter 20 years ago jailed for 15 months
GARDAí
Rickshaw driver caught with â¬4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland
Rickshaw driver caught with €4,000 worth of drugs escapes with suspended sentence if she leaves Ireland
School bus stopped by gardaí due to badly worn tyres and rust is taken out of service
Gardaí release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
DUBLIN
Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header
Battle of the champions! Dublin and Cork name strong sides for historic double-header
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie