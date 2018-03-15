  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Filmbase to go into liquidation after 32 years

The organisation is going into voluntary liquidation due to debts that have accumulated to the point where it is ‘unrealistic’ to continue operations.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 1:02 PM
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

FILMBASE, THE DUBLIN organisation which supports filmmakers in Ireland, is set to close after 32 years and go into voluntary liquidation.

The Temple Bar-based members-led organisation was founded in 1986 and offers courses, exhibition space, equipment on loan to filmmakers and access to film funding.

It is also responsible for the website Film Ireland, which reviews and discusses work by Irish filmmakers. It is due to close down due to debts that it has accumulated.

In a statement today, Filmbase said the decision was “reached with great sadness”:

It is with great sadness that the staff, management and board of Filmbase announce that, after thirty two years of serving the Irish film community, the organisation is coming to a close. Filmbase has been fighting for many years against difficult financial circumstances and as a not for profit organisation that fight has always been a tough and challenging one.
Debts which had accumulated at the organisation had reached a point where it was unrealistic for Filmbase to continue operations. This is a decision which has been reached with great sadness by all involved and the organisation will now move into Voluntary Liquidation.

Filmbase said that since 1986 it “has occupied an important place in the Irish film landscape giving many of this country’s greatest film talents the early support they have needed to begin their careers and to develop their creative voices”.

Many people will remember Filmbase as a creative community, a hub to discuss and debate film and filmmaking, a networking space to meet likeminded filmmakers, and the catalyst for ideas, scripts, projects and partnerships which have enriched Irish film culture in innumerable ways.

Aoife Barry
