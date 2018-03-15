Trinity students to stop occupying building - but will keep protesting until resit exam fees are scrapped

STUDENTS ARE TO end their occupation of the dining hall at Trinity College Dublin – but have vowed to keep protesting until their demands are met.

The students want the college to row back on its plans to bring in a €450 exam resit fee.

The Take Back Trinity campaign has been undertaking direct action on campus in response to the mooted introduction of resit fees, including blocking entrances to the college and occupying buildings. On Friday 9 March, the students blockaded the college’s Front Arch and shut down the Book of Kells for two hours in protest against the decision.

A group of up to 40 students has been occupying the college’s dining hall since 10am on Tuesday.

That occupation is now set to end.

A rally began on campus at 1pm in Front Square, Trinity. It will include several speakers, including Éilis Ryan of the Workers Party, poet Colm Keegan, Trinity College Dublin Graduate Students’ Union, President Shane Collins, Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union, and Disability Officer Laura Beston. In addition to the rally there will be a concert.

The Take Back Trinity campaign said today:

The rally marks the end of the student occupation of the Dining Hall, with students vacating the Dining Hall just before the rally. The current occupation comes to an end after escalated action from the College yesterday evening which left students inside the building without access to bathroom facilities and no food or water allowed in.

Trinity College Dublin had denied the claims that students were locked in. In a statement yesterday, the college said:

The students are not locked into the Dining Hall. They can leave at any time they want, and the College is taking all steps to ensure that the students inside are safe. However, we are not letting anyone else into the building, as there were concerns that large numbers of non-students had been invited into the building through an open call, and this would result in unacceptable risks for all concerned.

Some movement in the situation came last night when Provost Patrick Prendergast – who it is understood is abroad – tweeted:

Agreed with @tcdsu & @trinityGSU that​ we will seriously consider alternative proposals on supplemental exam fees, modular billing & PG/Non-EU fees at the next Board meeting, and that Trinity is a university that belongs to all of us who study and work here #TakeBackTrinity.

This has been recognised as “a step forward” by the campaign.

“However, we plan to continue our direct actions until our three demands have been met. We will continue to escalate our protests until our demands our met,” said the protestors.

On 23 January, Trinity College proposed supplemental (repeat) exam fees of €200 per exam with a cap of €1000 to Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union.

The union then proposed the motion to the Student Council, and the decision was moved to a preferendum. Out of a valid poll of 3,504 students, 82% voted strongly against the implementation of supplemental fees.

However, the college board decided to implement supplemental fees at a flat rate of €450. The Take Back Trinity campaign was formed in response to this decision.

The students’ demands include: