  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Security called as students occupy Trinity building in protest over exam fees

Students say they have been told they can leave, but won’t be allowed back in.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 5:40 PM
1 hour ago 5,850 Views 28 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3903888

Updated 5.50pm

14_03_18 2 Source: Take Back Trinity campaign

SECURITY HAS BEEN called to Trinity College Dublin’s dining hall after a protest by students went into its second day.

The decision to send security to the dining hall, where around 40 students are protesting against the introduction of resit exam fees, was described as “profoundly disappointing” by the Students’ Union President Kevin Keane.

He is one of the students who has been occupying the dining hall since 10am yesterday.

He claimed that security had “locked the building” and also a toilet outside the dining hall. This was echoed by a member of the Take Back Trinity campaign, who also told TheJournal.ie that people were told they could leave but not return to the hall.

However, Trinity denied the claims that students were locked in. In a statement, the college said:

The students are not locked into the Dining Hall.  They can leave at any time they want, and the College is taking all steps to ensure that the students inside are safe.  However, we are not letting anyone else into the building, as there were concerns that large numbers of non-students had been invited into the building through an open call, and this would result in unacceptable risks for all concerned.

14_03_18 5 Source: Take Back Trinity campaign.

Keane described the move as a “clear escalation by Trinity” and said that the security members are not in the dining hall but are in an antechamber.

“The building is closed. They aren’t going to let anyone else in. If anyone leaves they are not able to get [back] in.”

He said that the protesters are “angry and confused”.

14_03_18 4 Inside the building Source: Take Back Trinity campaign

Yesterday, he had a meeting with TCD’s Vice Provost, which he said “seemed to be productive” and which had led to a plan for another meeting tomorrow.

Keane said that the protestors have no plans to leave the hall.

“It’s profoundly disappointing,” he said. “Trinity talks about partnership and treating students as stakeholders and taking the student voice seriously but as soon as students take matters into their own hands and lead to direct action… Trinity slam down on them.”

In a statement yesterday, the Vice-Provost, Dean of Students and Director of Estates and Facilities said they had a productive meeting with the President of the Students’ Union and President of the Graduate Students’ Union to discuss the supplemental fees issue.

Whilst the College is disappointed with the student protests and occupancy of the Dining Hall today, there was an agreement that further discussions with the Students’ Union executive will take place under the Student Partnership Agreement.
The Vice-Provost will work with the Students’ Union on their proposals which they will bring to the Board of the university.

Resit fees

The students say that on 23 January 2018, Trinity College proposed supplemental (repeat) exam fees of €200 per exam with a cap of €1000 to Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU).

The Union then proposed the motion to the Student Council, and the decision was moved to a Preferendum. Out of a valid poll of 3,504 students, 82% voted strongly against the implementation of Supplemental Fees.

However, the College Board decided to implement supplemental fees at a flat rate of €450.

On Friday 9 March, the students blockaded the college’s Front Arch and shut down the Book of Kells for two hours in protest against the decision. Yesterday, they escalated their actions to an occupation of Trinity’s historic Dining Hall.

Read: Trinity students occupy building and block entrances in protest against exam resit fees>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'What a remarkable life': World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died aged 76
92,787  83
2
Poll: Is Simon Harris right to cancel his St Patrick's Day trip?
44,579  197
3
Ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson lashes out at Russia in final remarks
41,708  105
Fora
1
Tesco has quashed a payout for a worker accused of stealing cash from self-scan tills
319  0
2
Tower Records spun further into the red last year - but it's still 'excited for the future'
174  0
3
A top ticket reselling firm says banning touts would lead to more black market trade
90  0
The42
1
Sky Sports analyst and ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher suspended for the rest of the season
38,387  99
2
Sevilla late show sees lacklustre Man United crash out of the Champions League
37,022  233
3
As it happened: Man United v Sevilla, Champions League
36,065  82
DailyEdge.ie
1
Beauty Q: Do you use Sudocrem on your spots?
8,001  3
2
9 ways to wear the new 'cool girl' hair cut you're seeing everywhere at the moment
7,539  0
3
Emily Ratajkowski has been tweeting about a secondary school in Bantry, Cork ...it's The Dredge
6,680  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
Man cleared of murdering trespasser in home with garden shears
Man who threatened to kill ex's parents while swinging axe avoids jail
NORTHERN IRELAND
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
'There is important work to be done': Clinton says politicians should commit to spirit of Good Friday Agreement
Varadkar calls for marriage equality in the North during Washington speech
Legal challenge lodged to allow people in North vote in Eighth Amendment referendum
HIGH COURT
Appeals court overturns its decision to allow Ian Bailey a retrial of his action against the State
Appeals court overturns its decision to allow Ian Bailey a retrial of his action against the State
Former TD comes centre stage in attempt by Denis O'Brien to name Declan Ganley in court action
High Court judge says changes in Poland have 'systematically damaged' the rule of law and breached democracy
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ to be out in force as 54 people killed on roads over St Patrick's Day period since 2012
Gardaí to be out in force as 54 people killed on roads over St Patrick's Day period since 2012
Man in 70s found dead on Offaly roadside
Gardaí renew appeal for help in finding 24-year-old man missing since last week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie