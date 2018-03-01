  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Here's what to watch while you're stuck indoors tonight

Snowy movies ahoy.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 8:30 PM
11 hours ago 39,099 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3880332

USUALLY AT THIS time on Thursday evenings we bring you Trailer Watch, which rounds up three trailers for movies due out at the weekend.

But none of us will be going to the cinema until Saturday or Sunday, so instead we thought weâ€™d bring you eight things to watch online while Storm Emma rages outside.

And to give things a theme, weâ€™ve gone for films and TV series set in snowy climes. Might as well go all in!

Have any tips? Share them in the comments.

Fargo (the film)

Source: Movieclips Trailer Vault/YouTube

This Coen Brothers classic is just begging to be watched on nights like this. It stars Frances McDormand as a heavily pregnant police officer in a snowy rural Minnesota town who has to investigate an increasingly bizarre crime.

Watch on: Stream onÂ Netflix

Fargo (the TV series)

Source: TKS easyTV/YouTube

Inspired by the film, this series has three seasons so far, each one set near the town of Fargo but starring different characters.

Watch on: Stream onÂ Netflix

Cool Runnings

Source: OnlyPreviews/YouTube

Relive the recent Winter Olympics with this classic comedy thatâ€™s based on the true story about a Jamaican bobsled team.

Watch on:Â  Rent from iTunes

The Shining

Source: Warner Movies On Demand/YouTube

Want to scare yourself witless? Then watch this classic about a family that take over the remote Overlook Hotel in the depths of winter. Heeeeereâ€™s Johnny!

Watch on: Rent from Google Play

While You Were Sleeping

Source: isthemoviegood/YouTube

Go on, indulge in a lovely romantic winter comedy starring Bill Pulman and Sandra Bullock. Sandra plays a woman who falls for a handsome guyâ€¦ only for him to end up in a coma.

Watch on: Google Play

The Ice Storm

Source: CappaZack/YouTube

This Ang Lee film is about an American family trying to deal with the changes in society in the 1970s. Itâ€™s a little bit saucy if youâ€™re into that kind of thing.

Watch on: Google Play

Edge of Winter

Source: Movieclips Film Festivals & Indie Films/YouTube

This indie thriller is about a wayward dad trying to improve his relationship with his sons. The slight hitch is heâ€™s not quite the Worldâ€™s Best Father.

Watch on: Stream on Netflix

Seven Seconds

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Set during the winter in Jersey City, this is about an investigation into a young boyâ€™s murder â€“ and the cop who knows the truth.

Watch on: Netflix

Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

