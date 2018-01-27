New opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael has risen sharply

SUPPORT FOR FINE Gael has risen sharply to 32%, a new poll has found.

Research conducted for the Sunday Business Post by Red C shows Leo Varadkar’s party at its highest level of support since just before the last general election in 2015.

There is no change for Fianna Fáil who sit on 26% while Sinn Féín is down 1% to 15%.

Independents are at 9%, Labour is on 6% and both the Independent Alliance and People Before Profit are on 3%.

Earlier this month, Fine Gael saw its support take a slight dip 28% and Fianna Fáil unchanged at 26%, however its support in Dublin has fallen by seven points in a month.

As Ireland’s flu epidemic continued to worsen throughout the first half of January, seven out of 10 voters (68%) said that issues in the health service would impact how they vote if there were a generation election in the morning.

The poll found that health was 18% higher among voter concerns than the next biggest issue – homelessness and the lack of social housing. This was a concern for 50% of people surveyed.