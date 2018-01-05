Poll: Are you going to buy a copy of the Michael Wolff book about Trump?

THERE’S BEEN HUGE demand on booksellers for pre-orders of Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury, which is due to be released in Ireland next Tuesday.

Fire and Fury, if you haven’t heard, is the tell-all book which has exposed the chaos and unbelievable scenes from inside the White House. Extracts from it have already seen Steve Bannon brand the June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and Russians offering incrimination information about Hillary Clinton as “treasonous”. The book has details of how Trump runs his administration, his bedtime routines, how he lambasted his own sons to outsiders and other details of life within Trump’s White House.

Trump for his part, has tried to block the release of the book, and says that he didn’t authorise access to the author.

But will you try to get your hands on a copy of the book anyway?

