Firefighters battle giant blaze at Dublin metal plant

Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE attending what appears to be a huge fire at St Margaret’s metal recycling plant in north Dublin.

The family-run “scrap-metal specialists” collect metal from all over Leinster, dismantling old cars to sell some parts and disposing of others.

Dublin Fire Brigade said that eight fire units, including an aerial ladder and a foam unit were attending the scene at Sandyhills, which is located near Dublin Airport.

The fire services are working closely with the Irish Aviation Authority as they use drones to help direct their resources.

Firefighting operations are continuing at the vehicle recycling centre in St Margarets. Our aerial drone unit is now on scene to help direct firefighting resources. This will be done with close liaison with the @IAApress pic.twitter.com/DyFENgPPGO — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 10, 2018 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

After some passengers at Dublin Airport tweeted out questions wondering whether the giant plume of smoke would impact on flights, the airport clarified that the fire “is not on the airport campus and the smoke is not having an impact on airport operations”.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it’s receiving “increased water supply assistance” from Fingal County Council to tackle the blaze.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire, or the extent of the damage it caused.

No casualties have been reported.

Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/Photojoiner

More to follow.