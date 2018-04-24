  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man suspected of setting karaoke lounge on fire, killing 18, was 'drunk and had a fight'

The suspect reportedly used a motorcycle to block the building’s door.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 7:28 AM
33 minutes ago 1,670 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3974663
File photo of a karaoke lounge in China
Image: Shutterstock/xujun
File photo of a karaoke lounge in China
File photo of a karaoke lounge in China
Image: Shutterstock/xujun

A FIRE TORE through a karaoke lounge in southern China, killing 18 people and injuring another five, as authorities arrested an arson suspect who had reportedly blocked the entrance with a motorcycle.

The fire started shortly after midnight local time (5pm Irish time) in a three-storey building in Yingde, Guangdong province, and was put out just before 1am (6pm Irish time), according to police.

A preliminary investigation found that it was caused by arson, the public security department in Qingyuan city, which oversees Yingde, said on its Weibo social media account.

The suspect got into an argument, then used a motorcycle to block the building’s door and lit the fire before running off, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Police said the suspect was captured in a village district, shortly after authorities offered a 200,000 Yuan (about €26,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of a man identified as a 32-year-old with burn marks on his hips.

‘I was drunk and had a fight’ 

The official Xinhua news agency, citing the city government, said the suspect, identified as Liu Chunlu, confessed after he was arrested at his home.

“I was drunk last night and had a fight with unknown people (before the fire),” Liu told police, according to Xinhua.

The police statement did not describe the location of the fire but state media said it occurred in a small karaoke lounge.

Unverified videos from the scene posted by local media show flames leaping from the building on a tree-lined street at night, with fire trucks and a crowd of onlookers on the road.

The five injured people are receiving treatment in a hospital, state TV said.

Karaoke is a popular activity in China, with even shopping centres featuring booths where people can sit and sing their favourite songs.

Larger karaoke or KTV lounges proliferate as well, often spanning across multiple floors in a building, with narrow corridors linking dozens of individual rooms together.

One corridor for entry and exit

The lounge where the fire occurred was smaller, with only one corridor for entry and exit, state TV said.

Merrymakers often go for a buffet dinner and sing and drink with a small group of friends in the private rooms late into the night.

Deadly fires are common in China, where safety regulations are widely flouted and enforcement is often lax.

A blaze that killed 38 people at a nursing home in 2015 raised questions about safety standards in China. Courts jailed 21 people, including firefighters and government staff, over the fire.

The legal representative of the Kangleyuan Nursing Home was sentenced to nine years in prison for constructing an illegal extension to the property, while the contractor was given a six-year sentence for using flammable materials to build an extension.

After the accident, China’s top safety watchdog said the facility had poorly designed fire exits, while safety checks, fire and electricity management, and the emergency response system were all found lacking.

More than two dozen people were killed in two fires in Beijing’s migrant neighbourhoods late last year.

The first blaze, which killed 19 people in November, prompted authorities to begin tearing down unsafe buildings in the capital, driving hundreds of thousands of residents out in the middle of winter.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Britain's new royal baby unveiled to the world as Kate Middleton leaves hospital after giving birth
124,439  112
2
9 people dead after van driven into crowd of pedestrians in Toronto
118,869  126
3
'Our holiday is ruined': Anger after Irish Ferries sends cancellation emails on Friday evening
46,025  49
Fora
1
Toy store Smyths has snapped up dozens of Toys R Us outlets for €80m
548  0
2
Carlow security firm Netwatch will double in size after sealing a major international merger
231  0
3
Poll: Do you think cash bonuses for staff actually work?
194  0
The42
1
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
71,338  23
2
'You can't really come out of your room... It's quite a lonely existence'
44,574  14
3
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
31,009  11
DailyEdge
1
13 of the best reactions to the Royal Baby
7,289  0
2
Beyoncé and Solange took a bit of a tumble at Coachella last night and people on Twitter were very amused
7,177  0
3
9 ridiculous solutions to the Irish border problem
6,775  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Two men arrested and â¬250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland
COURTS
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium
GARDAí
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Man hospitalised after 'horrific' attack in Co Meath
Two men arrested for murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch
DUBLIN
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'We can read each other like a book' - Galway's top twins aim to upset the Dubs again

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie