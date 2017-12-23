  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 24 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aardvark, meerkats killed in fire at London zoo

It took 72 firefighters to get the blaze under control.

By AFP Saturday 23 Dec 2017, 6:20 PM
18 hours ago 10,609 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3768572
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

A LARGE FIRE at London Zoo killed an aardvark and four meerkats today, while several staff were treated for smoke inhalation.

The zoo, which attracts 1.2 million visitors a year, was closed following the pre-dawn blaze but said it would reopen again tomorrow.

It took 72 firefighters more than three hours to bring the fire under control, after it broke out in the Animal Adventure cafe and spread quickly to an adjacent shop.

“Sadly our vets have confirmed the death of our nine-year-old aardvark, Misha. There are also four meerkats still unaccounted for, but we are now presuming these have also died,” a statement from the zoo said.

It said keepers living at the zoo in Regent’s Park had responded quickly to the fire, which began shortly after 6.00am, and some staff had required medical attention.

Fire at London Zoo Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

The London Ambulance Service said it had treated eight patients at the scene, six for smoke inhalation and two for minor injuries.

One of these, a firefighter who suffered a minor wrist injury, was taken to hospital as a precaution, the London Fire Brigade said.

“We have keepers living on site and they, along with our security team, responded incredibly quickly to move animals to safe locations within their enclosures,” the zoo said.

Fire at London Zoo Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

It added: “All other animals in the vicinity are being monitored closely by our vets, but early signs suggest they have not been affected. We will continue to monitor them over the coming days.

We are all naturally devastated by this, but are immensely grateful to the fire brigade, who reacted quickly to the situation to bring the fire under control.
It’s too soon to speculate on the cause of the fire but we will be working very closely with fire investigators over the coming days and weeks to ascertain the cause.”

The zoo was closed today, but it said that after consultations with fire experts, “we are confident that we can safely open the zoo tomorrow”.

‘Arduous conditions’

The zoo opened in 1828 and is now a leading conservation organisation as well as a major tourist attraction.

According to the Visit Britain tourism agency, it attracted 1.21 million visitors last year, making it the ninth most popular paid-for attraction in the country.

London Fire Brigade officer Clive Robinson said that three-quarters of the cafe and shop, and half the roof, had been damaged by the fire, which also affected a nearby animal petting area.

“When they arrived our crews were faced with a very well-developed fire,” he said.

“They worked incredibly hard in arduous conditions to bring it under control as quickly as possible and to stop it from spreading to neighbouring animal enclosures.”

© AFP 2017

Read: Irish flights among cancellations after plane goes off runway at Bristol Airport

Read: Elderly man dies in North Strand house fire

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A photographer came across this tiny nativity in an old phonebox while passing through Roscommon
55,696  27
2
'I work because they are lonely': Sex workers describe the dangers of the trade at Christmas
53,322  90
3
Separated father: 'I will spend Christmas on my own, not seeing my children'
45,199  186
Fora
1
'We had kids and a mortgage, so when sales slowed my wife was pulling her hair out'
262  0
2
How evergreen, tearjerker Christmas ads tap into our 'primal programming'
54  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leicester City v Manchester United, Premier League
36,287  42
2
'I don't think I would get a good reception if I went back to the club and that is disappointing'
32,757  3
3
Six-try Connacht blow Ulster away to end year with record win
25,848  45
DailyEdge.ie
1
The 64 absolute best Irish tweets of 2017
9,336  0
2
Choose something from the biscuit tin and we'll tell you what to watch on Netflix this weekend
7,844  0
3
The man from *that* BBC interview shared a lovely family Christmas message and the photo is just the best
5,666  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ want to speak to taxi drivers who may have been in area during alleged Dublin assault
Gardaí want to speak to taxi drivers who may have been in area during alleged Dublin assault
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and well
Man assaulted by intruder in aggravated burglary in Cork
DUBLIN
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
'I work because they are lonely': Sex workers describe the dangers of the trade at Christmas
Blood Bikes: These riders will be working 24/7 over Christmas to help those who need it
LEO VARADKAR
Government ends year on a high with satisfaction rate boost
Government ends year on a high with satisfaction rate boost
Trump and Prince Charles got the most expensive gifts from the Taoiseach this year
Ireland to give more money towards Yemen crisis as Irish aid set to jump next year
CHRISTMAS
'It can be a rough time': How comedian Sarah Millican is helping people who spend Christmas alone
'It can be a rough time': How comedian Sarah Millican is helping people who spend Christmas alone
Cooking a turkey? Here's how to make sure you avoid getting food poisoning
Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world? Here are a few options

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie