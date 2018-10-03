This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Aisling O'Rourke Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 5:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,067 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4266876
Image: Shutterstock/cineuno
Image: Shutterstock/cineuno

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

#KRISPY KREME The doughnut shop will close its 24-hour drive-through in Blanchardstown following reports of heavy traffic and excessive noise by local residents. 

#ÁRAS RACE Peter Casey has offered to give his fellow Presidential candidate Joan Freeman a five year loan to fund her campaign. The former Dragon’s Den star insists he’s serious.

#WEB SUMMIT  The Web Summit have announced that the event will remain in Lisbon until at least 2028 following a €110m deal with the Portuguese government. 

#OVER THE LIMIT Gardaí in Kildare have arrested a bus driver after they were caught driving several times over the legal alcohol limit.

#BITCOIN D’ARCY Ray Darcy has told his listeners that he has not invested “$5 million in Bitcoin software”, despite “fake news” posts on Facebook and Instagram claiming that he has.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    130,554  158
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A bank employee on €30,000 saving to buy her first home
    60,788  60
    3
    		Irish airspace reopens but knock on delays may carry on into tomorrow
    54,205  38
    Fora
    1
    		A major hospitality firm has been warned over its operation of short-term lets in Dublin
    1,033  0
    2
    		Why e-learning startup Homeschool wants to be the 'Ryanair of grinds'
    338  0
    3
    		Web Summit has agreed a 10-year deal worth €110m to stay in Lisbon
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    34,537  49
    2
    		Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    21,048  64
    3
    		History suggests the potential impact of mental warfare shouldn't be dismissed
    19,927  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Conor McGregor finally responds to his dad being 'none too plussed' with the DART
    6,066  1
    2
    		Brian McFadden and Delta Goodrem used to spit in each other's mouths in public...it's The Dredge
    4,732  1
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I feel a lot of pressure to have a white wedding
    3,831  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Disgruntled gardaÃ­ vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Disgruntled gardaí vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Arrest over distribution of 'child sex dolls' as gardaí raid 32 premises
    30-year-old man pleads guilty to murdering mother-of-four Samantha Walsh in Waterford city last year
    COURTS
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Dublin man who groped woman as she slept at house party jailed for 11 months
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Government wants to avoid scenario where there would be two time zones on the island of Ireland
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    GARDAí
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    This woman has been missing from Kildare since Friday
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie