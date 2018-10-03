The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

#KRISPY KREME The doughnut shop will close its 24-hour drive-through in Blanchardstown following reports of heavy traffic and excessive noise by local residents.

#ÁRAS RACE Peter Casey has offered to give his fellow Presidential candidate Joan Freeman a five year loan to fund her campaign. The former Dragon’s Den star insists he’s serious.

#WEB SUMMIT The Web Summit have announced that the event will remain in Lisbon until at least 2028 following a €110m deal with the Portuguese government.

#OVER THE LIMIT Gardaí in Kildare have arrested a bus driver after they were caught driving several times over the legal alcohol limit.

#BITCOIN D’ARCY Ray Darcy has told his listeners that he has not invested “$5 million in Bitcoin software”, despite “fake news” posts on Facebook and Instagram claiming that he has.