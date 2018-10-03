Bus driver arrested on M7 after being found nine times over legal alcohol limit

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE have arrested a bus driver for after they were caught driving several times over the legal alcohol limit.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, when gardaí from the Naas Roads Policing Unit breathalysed the driver on the M7 motorway.

The driver was subsequently found to have a Blood Alcohol Concentration of more than 180mg, or 9 times the legal limit for professional drivers.

The driver was subsequently arrested and charged in relation to the incident, and will appear at Naas District Court on 17 October.

A garda spokesman confirmed to TheJournal.ie that there were no passengers on the bus at the time the driver was caught.

