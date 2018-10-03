This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bus driver arrested on M7 after being found nine times over legal alcohol limit

The driver had a Blood Alcohol Concentration of more than 180mg.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 10:44 AM
Image: Rollingnews
Image: Rollingnews

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE have arrested a bus driver for after they were caught driving several times over the legal alcohol limit.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, when gardaí from the Naas Roads Policing Unit breathalysed the driver on the M7 motorway.

The driver was subsequently found to have a Blood Alcohol Concentration of more than 180mg, or 9 times the legal limit for professional drivers.

The driver was subsequently arrested and charged in relation to the incident, and will appear at Naas District Court on 17 October.

A garda spokesman confirmed to TheJournal.ie that there were no passengers on the bus at the time the driver was caught.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

