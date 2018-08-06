This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 6 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Donegal

Take our challenge and tick off as many glorious sites this summer as recommended by heritage officers around Ireland.

By Cathy Lee Monday 6 Aug 2018, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,117 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4125942
Fort Dunree
Image: Shutterstock/Colin Majury
Fort Dunree
Fort Dunree
Image: Shutterstock/Colin Majury

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

TheJournal.ie has been chatting to heritage officers in every part of the country to compile their top five picks that they think you might enjoy visiting this summer.

Heritage includes monuments, archaeological or architectural objects, seascapes, wrecks, geology, inland waterways, gardens and parks.

We are publishing recommendations for every local authority area over the course of the next fortnight (in alphabetical order), along with the details you need to know to plan your visit. Get motoring!

Donegal

1. Doe Castle, Cresslough

The castle was the stronghold of the MacSweeney clan for about 200 years.

Spanish Armada survivors were believed to be housed here for a time by the clan.

Visitors can enjoy guided tours of the grounds and tower house.

Amenities: There is a café nearby. Wheelchair access is limited due to rough terrain round the castle ruin.

Opening hours and costs: Admission to the grounds is FREE and guided tours cost €3 per person over 12 years. The site is open daily from 9am-6pm.

shutterstock_766800508 (1)Doe CastleSource: Shutterstock/ Ballygally View Images

2. Fort Dunree, Buncrana

The fort here was an important defensive site throughout history.

The museum today holds a large collection of artillery guns and military memorabilia.

Visitors can enjoy scenic walks and see habitats of various wildlife.

Amenities: There is a café and shop on site. There is limited wheelchair access with certain paths being off-limits.

Opening hours and costs: Open daily from 10.30am-6pm. Prices for adults are €7, seniors/children €5, family €15 and groups of 10 per person €3.

shutterstock_1102993784Fort DunreeSource: Shutterstock/ Colin Majury

3. Glencolmcille Folk Village

This living history museum contains a collection of several small cottage replicas, known as a clachan.

Visitors can experience first hand the daily lives of rural people from the 18th to 20th centuries and their key relationship with craft, dance and fishing.

Amenities: There is a craft shop and tea room on site, toilets and parking facilities. The site has full wheelchair access. 

Opening hours and costs: The museum is open daily from 10am-6pm. Tours cost €6 per adult, €5 for students/seniors, family €15, groups over 11 €5.50 and children over seven €2.50.

shutterstock_80016007Glencolmcille cottageSource: Shutterstock/ Christy Nicholas

4. Glenveagh national park

Within the 16,000-acre park is the 19th century castle designed by John Townsend Trench and built between 1867 and 1873.

There is a guided tour available of the well-preserved castle, as well as a visitors’ centre with an audio-visual display on site.

There are walking trails in the park as well as cycling and fishing when in season.

Amenities: There are tea rooms and restaurant on site, toilets and a car park. Wheelchair users can access the ground floor of the castle and there is a wheelchair friendly shuttle bus.

Opening hours and costs: The visitors centre is open daily from 9.15am-5.30pm. Access to the park is FREE but castle tours cost €7 per adult, €5 for students/seniors/children over six and €15 for a family.

shutterstock_683605999Glenveagh national parkSource: Shutterstock/ alexilena

5. Donegal Castle, Donegal Town

Built in the 15th century by the chieftain O’Donnell, the castle is located beside the river Eske.

Visitors can enjoy a guided tour of the castle and view luxurious rugs and tapestries there while hearing about the family history.

Amenities: There is access to wheelchair users to the ground floor only and there is a restaurant as well as toilet facilities on site.

Opening hours and costs: The castle is open daily from 10am-6pm and entry costs €5 for adults, €4 for seniors/groups, €3 for children/students and €13 per family.

shutterstock_620013428Donegal CastleSource: Shutterstock/ Rob Crandall

Thanks to Donegal County Council heritage office for recommendations.

LATER: This evening’s we’ll bring you the Top 5 must-sees in Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown, while tomorrow it will be the turn of Final, Dublin and Galway.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cathy Lee
@conversingcathy
cathy@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Please just make it stop!': Simon Harris hits back at Bishop over contraception comments
98,758  209
2
Boss who told woman being sick was 'no problem' and fired her a week later ordered to pay her €10,000
54,727  55
3
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
39,595  15
Fora
1
A bus driver shortage has forced Aircoach to take matters into its own hands
1,337  0
2
It's vital that small businesses look after staff health - here's how to do it
231  0
3
'People now know what it is': Why blockchain is less of a 'hard sell' for this Big Four firm
235  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Netherlands, Women's Hockey World Cup final
136,794  54
2
As It Happened: Galway v Clare, All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay
89,827  39
3
As it happened: Donegal v Tyrone, Dublin v Roscommon, All-Ireland SFC Super 8s
69,465  15
DailyEdge
1
Apparently, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are never getting married
6,531  0
2
Blake Lively dressed up as Baby Spice for a Spice Girls concert and got mistaken for the woman herself
5,822  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
4,067  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you leave lights on at home when you go on holidays?
Poll: Do you check your work emails out-of-hours?
Poll: Should people who refuse to fold up buggies for wheelchair users on buses be fined?
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Donegal
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Donegal
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
OPINION
'If Drake can't shift a bulk of physical albums, what hope have Irish musicians?'
'If Drake can't shift a bulk of physical albums, what hope have Irish musicians?'
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
'Newborn babies can only receive blood given in the last five days - so why are so few of us donating?'
HERITAGE
Archaeological discoveries are being made by the dozen this summer - but what happens next?
Archaeological discoveries are being made by the dozen this summer - but what happens next?
'There is an urgency to this': The government wants to double Ireland's 'global footprint' by 2025
The past isn't the past, it's not even over: We can't discard Junior Cert History

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie