Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Donegal

EVERY CORNER OF Ireland has something unique to showcase – but how much of it have you seen?

TheJournal.ie has been chatting to heritage officers in every part of the country to compile their top five picks that they think you might enjoy visiting this summer.

Heritage includes monuments, archaeological or architectural objects, seascapes, wrecks, geology, inland waterways, gardens and parks.

We are publishing recommendations for every local authority area over the course of the next fortnight (in alphabetical order), along with the details you need to know to plan your visit. Get motoring!

Donegal

1. Doe Castle, Cresslough

The castle was the stronghold of the MacSweeney clan for about 200 years.

Spanish Armada survivors were believed to be housed here for a time by the clan.

Visitors can enjoy guided tours of the grounds and tower house.

Amenities: There is a café nearby. Wheelchair access is limited due to rough terrain round the castle ruin.

Opening hours and costs: Admission to the grounds is FREE and guided tours cost €3 per person over 12 years. The site is open daily from 9am-6pm.

Doe Castle Source: Shutterstock/ Ballygally View Images

2. Fort Dunree, Buncrana

The fort here was an important defensive site throughout history.

The museum today holds a large collection of artillery guns and military memorabilia.

Visitors can enjoy scenic walks and see habitats of various wildlife.

Amenities: There is a café and shop on site. There is limited wheelchair access with certain paths being off-limits.

Opening hours and costs: Open daily from 10.30am-6pm. Prices for adults are €7, seniors/children €5, family €15 and groups of 10 per person €3.