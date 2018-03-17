Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding

THERE ARE DELAYS to some Dart services in Dublin due to flooding.

Services between Lansdowne Road and Dún Laoghaire were suspended earlier today but have since resumed. However, they are operating at reduced speeds so delays are expected.

Irish Rail has said the flooding is tidal so “it may take a number of hours for it to recede”.

Customers can use their tickets on Dublin Bus.

Northside services are operating as normal, but may experience slight delays.