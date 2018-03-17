  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 17 March, 2018
Delays to Dart services in Dublin due to flooding

Customers can use their tickets on Dublin Bus.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 12:40 PM
38 minutes ago 2,111 Views No Comments
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

THERE ARE DELAYS to some Dart services in Dublin due to flooding.

Services between Lansdowne Road and Dún Laoghaire were suspended earlier today but have since resumed. However, they are operating at reduced speeds so delays are expected.

Irish Rail has said the flooding is tidal so “it may take a number of hours for it to recede”.

Customers can use their tickets on Dublin Bus.

Northside services are operating as normal, but may experience slight delays.

