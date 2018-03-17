Lá Fhéile Pádraig!
Hello and welcome to our St Patrick’s Day liveblog. Over the next few hours we’ll keep you up to date with the parade in Dublin and events happening elsewhere.
Are you celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Ireland or abroad? Send your photos to pictures@thejournal.ie.
Thanks to everyone who has been sending in photos. Here are Connor, Meghan and Kevin celebrating St Patrick’s Day in San Jose, California.
Actor Mark Hamill is a special guest at the Dublin parade. Here he is meeting President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.
People are enjoying themselves in Dublin city, where the parade is now under way.
Lisa Quinn is celebrating St Patrick’s Day at the Adelaide Oval stadium in Australia. Thanks for the photos, Lisa!
You can watch our livestream of the Dublin parade on Facebook.
Junior Minister Pat Breen is in Coatbridge, near Glasgow in Scotland. Lots of balloons are also present.
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is in Ireland for St Patrick’s Day – he’ll be taking part in the Dublin parade – and by all accounts is having a very good time.
Cystic fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty is going to be the Grand Marshall at the Longford town parade.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in New York today, where he’ll take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade.
We’ll have updates from our reporter Christina Finn throughout the day.
There’s a large crowd of people on O’Connell Street in Dublin city ahead of the country’s largest St Patrick’s Day parade. You can watch a livestream of the event on our Facebook page in the next few minutes.
