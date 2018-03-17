  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 17 March, 2018
Pics: The world turns green for St Patrick's Day

Hundreds of landmarks across the world have turned green.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 6,320 Views 7 Comments
AROUND 300 LANDMARKS in 50 countries are looking a little bit more Irish today.

Buildings are being lit up in green for St Patrick’s Day, all part of the Global Greening initiative from Tourism Ireland, now in its ninth year.

Here’s a selection of the greenery from across the world.

The Blue Whale skeleton in London’s Natural History Museum

BLUE WHALE SKELETON IN THE NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM, LONDON, JOINS Source: David Parry

Brazil’s Cathedral of Brasília

CATHEDRAL OF BRASÍLIA, BRAZIL, JOINS TOURISM IRELAND’S GLOBAL

The Cibeles Fountain in Madrid, Spain

THE CIBELES FOUNTAIN IN MADRID (SPAIN) JOINS TOURISM IRELAND’S

City hall in Seoul, South Korea

CITY HALL IN SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, JOINS TOURISM IRELAND’S GLOBA

Belgrade’s own GPO in Serbia

GLAVNA POŠTA IN BELGRADE (SERBIA) JOINS TOURISM IRELAND’S GLO

The Great Wall of China

THE GREAT WALL OF CHINA JOINS TOURISM IRELAND’S GLOBAL GREENIN

Heron Tower, London

HERON TOWER IN LONDON JOINS TOURISM IRELAND’S GLOBAL GREENING

Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios in Mexico

IGLESIA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LOS REMEDIOS IN CHOLULA, MEXICO, J

Jiangxin Island, China

JIANGXIN ISLET IN WENZHOU, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE (CHINA), JOINS TOUR

The Lion of Judah Monument in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

LION OF JUDAH MONUMENT IN ADDIS ABABA (ETHIOPIA) JOINS TOURISM I

A lion made from recycled flip-flops in Nairobi, Kenya

TAJI THE LION STATUE IN MOUNT KENYA NATIONAL PARK JOINS TOURISM

Monumento a la Revolución, Mexico

MONUMENTO A LA REVOLUCIÓN, MEXICO CITY, JOINS TOURISM IRELAND

Näsinneula Observation Tower, Finland

NÄSINNEULA (OBSERVATION TOWER) IN TAMPERE, FINLAND, JOIN TOURIS

Nelson’s Column, London

NELSON’S COLUMN, LONDON, JOINS TOURISM IRELAND’S GLOBAL GREE

SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

SEC ARMADILLO IN GLASGOW, SCOTLAND JOINS TOURISM IRELAND’S GLO

Statue of the Virgin Mary on Cerro San Cristóbal in Chile

STATUE OF THE VIRGIN MARY ON CERRO SAN CRISTÓBAL IN SANTIAGO (C

The London Eye

THE LONDON EYE JOINS TOURISM IRELAND’S GLOBAL GREENING

The Pen Monument in Hanoi, Vietnam

THE PEN MONUMENT IN HANOI, VIETNAM, JOINS TOURISM IRELAND’S GL

No prizes for guessing where this one is

THE ‘WELCOME TO FABULOUS LAS VEGAS’ SIGN JOINS TOURISM IRELA

All images courtesy of Tourism Ireland.

