Pics: The world turns green for St Patrick's Day

AROUND 300 LANDMARKS in 50 countries are looking a little bit more Irish today.

Buildings are being lit up in green for St Patrick’s Day, all part of the Global Greening initiative from Tourism Ireland, now in its ninth year.

Here’s a selection of the greenery from across the world.

The Blue Whale skeleton in London’s Natural History Museum

Source: David Parry

Brazil’s Cathedral of Brasília

The Cibeles Fountain in Madrid, Spain

City hall in Seoul, South Korea

Belgrade’s own GPO in Serbia

The Great Wall of China

Heron Tower, London

Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios in Mexico

Jiangxin Island, China

The Lion of Judah Monument in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

A lion made from recycled flip-flops in Nairobi, Kenya

Monumento a la Revolución, Mexico

Näsinneula Observation Tower, Finland

Nelson’s Column, London

SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Statue of the Virgin Mary on Cerro San Cristóbal in Chile

The London Eye

The Pen Monument in Hanoi, Vietnam

No prizes for guessing where this one is

All images courtesy of Tourism Ireland.

From Dublin to New York: How we’re celebrating St Patrick’s Day >