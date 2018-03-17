Pics: The world turns green for St Patrick's Day

AROUND 300 LANDMARKS in 50 countries are looking a little bit more Irish today.
Buildings are being lit up in green for St Patrick’s Day, all part of the Global Greening initiative from Tourism Ireland, now in its ninth year.
Here’s a selection of the greenery from across the world.
The Blue Whale skeleton in London’s Natural History Museum
Brazil’s Cathedral of Brasília
The Cibeles Fountain in Madrid, Spain
City hall in Seoul, South Korea
Belgrade’s own GPO in Serbia
The Great Wall of China
Heron Tower, London
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios in Mexico
Jiangxin Island, China
The Lion of Judah Monument in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
A lion made from recycled flip-flops in Nairobi, Kenya
Monumento a la Revolución, Mexico
Näsinneula Observation Tower, Finland
Nelson’s Column, London
SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
Statue of the Virgin Mary on Cerro San Cristóbal in Chile
The London Eye
The Pen Monument in Hanoi, Vietnam
No prizes for guessing where this one is
All images courtesy of Tourism Ireland.
