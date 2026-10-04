Spitting allegation made against Israeli player added to list of controversies with Ireland

An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

THIS INTERNATIONAL WINDOW is over for the Republic of Ireland and it ends with a 1-1 draw with Israel.

Its legacy will be lasting for many reasons in the history of the Irish game and this tense contest in the Serbian countryside has also thrown up what is sure to be another immediate consequence.

The list of investigations as a result of these two Nations League games might just have grown here.

It is alleged by Ireland’s fitness coach Damien Doyle that he was spat at by an Israeli player as the teams left the pitch at half time.

Both sides were involved in a melee as a result, and referee Juan Martínez Munuera urged them to “be clever.”

The Spanish official was in the middle for another testing night. Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby, in particular, was on the end of a number of late fouls and at full time Israel’s Oscar Gloukh raced towards the Waterford native to try and confront him further.

Molumby didn’t engage as he headed towards the away dressing room and a member of Israel’s backroom team instead ensured Gloukh was stopped in his tracks and brought away.

The FAI already confirmed on Saturday that their own internal investigation is ongoing into alleged racist abuse from Israeli fans during last Sunday’s game in Hungary.

Proper protocols were not followed in reporting the incident during the fixture so Uefa said they were unable to take further action.

The FAI, though, say they will examine all available evidence from their own cameras that were pitch side in Debrecen and will ensure European football’s governing body take action if they deem they have a suitable case.

Discussing the tension between the two teams on the football pitch seems inconsequential compared to the reasons for there being such controversy and anger about these games with Israel taking place.

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson has spoken about his players acting with “grace and dignity” and showing “pride” in how they have been representing their country.

The situation they have been placed in has taken a toll and perhaps will only be truly known once the pressure valve of these last two weeks is released and they begin to process their experiences.

At around 6.45pm local time, it seemed like Backa Topola was open for business.

It had been a quiet Sunday until the early evening. Only one restaurant was open for those out for lunch while the shops were all closed. Except the ones serving ice cream.

As the sun set on the weekend, people began to emerge from the flats and houses along the side streets. Everyone was following the same direction towards the Theater Club Izlog Ideja.

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A long queue had formed for the evening stage show, the small doors at the back of the bar swinging open to reveal a large stage.

There were dozens of people on the path outside, no doubt with full, warm bellies after their Sunday dinners.

All of a sudden the relative tranquillity was broken by the sight of red and blue police lights and the sound of sirens as part of the convoy ushering the Israeli team and football association staff to the TSC Arena just around the corner.

The locals seemed bemused, unimpressed and largely uninterested in this Nations League game taking place behind closed doors.

Israel’s delegation travelled from the city of Novi Sad around 50 minutes away, while Ireland had the benefit of staying in the impressive hotel that is attached to this equally modern stadium.

The rancorous events of the 24 hours preceding this fixture led to news emerging before kick-off that two of the Israeli journalists who forced the curtailment of Ireland’s pre-match press conference had been banned from the post-game duties of both managers.

It’s understood the directive was passed down from the top of Uefa.

One of the reporters in question arrived to the stadium to collect her accreditation and made sure to video the member of staff while doing so.

She exclaimed that she was famous now, and no surprise given some of the videos that circulated from Saturday travelled across the globe.

Curiously, despite some of the footage doing the rounds that was captured by several media outlets in the room, the Israeli journalist seemed to take more pleasure in amplifying a deepfake AI video which showed her assaulting a member of FAI staff.

This was just one bizarre and troublesome subplot to a fixture that already proved to be an assault on decency.

The spitting allegations only serve to reinforce that sense.

Just like last week the Ireland players bowed their heads for the Israeli anthem and wore black armbands “for all lives lost” in the conflict in Gaza. The away players also wore the same to honour those who were killed in the 7 October attacks.

There were no handshakes between the captains, Caoimhín Kelleher standing in for Dara O’Shea who returned to London for the birth of his child.

Troy Parrott’s penalty kick in the first half was precise, his 10th goal in his last seven competitive games giving Ireland the lead.

Israel equalised early in the second half as the points were shared. Ireland are now level on five points with Kosovo while Austria top the group on eight.

Matters conclude with a trip to Linz and the visit of Kosovo next month.

Written by David Sneyd and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.