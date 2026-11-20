IF SOCIAL MEDIA is to be believed, the end is truly nigh. My feeds are ricocheting between Americans creating terrifying checklists of things to do in the event of a nationwide blackout.

Items include “PROTECT YOUR FAMILY” and “SECURE YOUR FIREARMS”, while on this side of the Atlantic it’s more “where does the government think I’m going to store all this water?”.

Anyone of a nervous and pessimistic disposition must be beginning to quake a little. Between the government preparedness campaigns (it’s not just us, the UK, Japan and Sweden have also rolled out their own official advice), natural social media contagion and rumour milling, and real-world worries around war, extreme weather, a pandemic, cyberattacks and fuel shortages, we are ripe to be whipped into a frenzy.

Emergency Preparedness Supplies. Alamy Alamy

Prepping chat, once mostly limited to the fringes of off-grid, government-wary sections of society, is moving more and more mainstream. Is it useful? Well, the governments certainly seem to think something is coming. Disaster research expert James Kendra told Newsweek this week that this is an “opportune time” to start thinking about preparedness. Not now James! It’s almost Christmas! We have selection boxes and Green Pringles to stockpile!

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I always thought I’d revel and perhaps even thrive in an apocalyptic situation. This notion was based mainly on my diligent studying of texts like Children of the Dust (a YA book which taught me everything I need to know about nuclear fallout) and World War Z (the book is infinitely better than the turkey of a film, and much less soaked in pro-Israel propaganda), the childhood trauma of watching Threads and Day of the Triffids, and completing all 47 hours and 47 minutes of Stephen King’s The Stand on audiobook. Add in The Last of Us, The Walking Dead and any survivalist TV show I could get my hands on, and I felt sure that I could weather any hypothetical storm.

Emergency kit at home including portable power station, flashlight, spare batteries, pocket radio, camping stove, freeze-dried meals, fuel and water. Alamy Alamy

However, as the reality of apocalypse inches ever closer I’m beginning to think I might be more of a “lie down and let the zombie have a chomp” person than a “go to high ground and practice good double tap etiquette” person. Is it because I’m unskilled and haven’t stored even one litre of water yet? Yes. Is it because the idea of living without the internet and my phone is just as horrifying as a brain full of fungus? Also yes. Am I unwilling to fight to the death at an Applegreen over the last box of tampons? Almost certainly.

What exactly is happening?

If disaster is imminent, it’s probably more in the form of systems failures than all-out human annihilation. Preparing to go analogue is probably one of the most sensible steps we can take: have books and writing implements on hand, store physical copies of important documents and memories, get a bike, work on physical fitness, get a DVD or CD player that takes batteries. The government’s Be Emergency Ready booklet advises having supplies for 72 hours on hand including 2-3 litres of water per person per day, non-perishable food, sources of light, heat and power, and essentials like medication and cash in waterproof storage. Personally, I’d add necessities like good wine, the Lidl Deluxe vintage cheddar cheese and some nice olives.

The government's Be Emergency Ready booklet. Gov.ie Gov.ie

There’s a well-known internet writing prompt that asks you to imagine you’re wearing train tracks on your teeth when the apocalypse hits, and you’re forced to travel the world looking for an orthodontist to remove them.

In my case I’d be trawling the streets looking for a source of Venlafaxine, a medication I take which sends you into withdrawal if you miss a dose even by a few hours. I’d sooner be taken out by some of the baddies on Cormac McCarthy’s The Road than endure the cramps, anxiety and sweating. So, if the end is truly nigh and my prescription is about to run out, please smother me with a tinfoil space blanket. It’s for the best.

Watchlist

You Can See Everything the Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim documentary about Elizabeth Holmes. I was at a screening this week when the audience gasped, guffawed and at one stage broke into spontaneous applause. I promise it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen.

The Body on Netflix, which has been compared to Cruel Intentions and sparked a 90,000 strong petition to have it cancelled because of its “anti-religious” themes.

It Gets Worse on Channel 4, a London-based sitcom which guest stars Andrew Scott and makes a star out of Leo Reich who The Guardian has called “the future of TV comedy”.

La Bola Negra, a beautiful and sweeping film telling three stories across several decades and with its roots in the Spanish Civil War. It’s in cinemas now.

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The name’s Bond, Robert Bond

Robert Pattinson, the new James Bond. Alamy Alamy

With Twilight and Batman star Robert Pattinson officially announced as the new James Bond, you can learn some more about him in this round up of his funniest and most bizarre interviews, read his 2020 “Dispatch from Isolation” in GQ and watch him in The Drama, which has just been added to Amazon Prime in Ireland.

Reddit thread of the week

It’s on r/birdwatching, and it’s just one of the many exited discussions about the bird spotting opportunities in Grand Theft Auto VI, which came out on Wednesday. You can log all 62 species in the game at LeonidaBirds.com.

She’s making a list

Every week between now and December 25th I’m bringing you suggestions for decent gifts for everyone in your life.

For the doom scroller: A Brick is a little gadget that can be placed anywhere in your home. The user installs the Brick app on their phone and uses it to lock themselves out of selected apps (or all apps). When they want to use their device, they must physically walk to the Brick to tap and unlock it. For serial procrastinators I suggest placing the Brick in the shed or the car.

For the pet owner: A Chom Chom pet hair remover if it’s for the office Secret Santa or a Bissell spot cleaner if you’re looking to spend a little more. This might also work for any new parents in your life.