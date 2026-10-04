Aerial views of autumn colours in Tollymore Forest Park. Alamy Stock Photo
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about October?

Let’s test your knowledge on all things October.
10.01pm, 4 Oct 2026
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THE DAYS ARE getting cooler, the leaves are turning red and the budget is about to be announced; that can only mean one thing – it’s October! 

Depending on who you ask, this point of autumn is either a time of cosy joy, or the beginning of the dreaded dark and cold days.

Either way, we’ve put together a quiz to keep you entertained. 

Let’s test your knowledge on all things related to the tenth month of the year. 

Why is October named from the Latin word Octo - meaning eight - when it's actually the tenth month of the year?
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Henry VIII named it, and he loved all things relating to the number eight
The son of one of the creators of the calendar was eight at the time October was named

January and February weren't in the early Roman calendar when October was named, so it was the eighth month at the time
It is named after the eighth circle of hell in Dante's Inferno because it is seen as a hellish time
True or false: William Shakespeare never included the word October in his works?
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True
False
What traditional Celtic festival does Halloween originate from?
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Lughnasadh
Bealtaine

Samhain
Imbolc
Pumpkins are normally carved at Halloween, but what vegetable, or vegetables, were originally used to create jack-o'-lanterns in Ireland?
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Garlic
Onion

Turnip
Potato
Which zodiac sign, known for its intense and secretive nature, begins its cycle on 23 October?
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Virgo
Capricorn

Scorpio
Libra
What is the name of the full moon that generally falls in October?
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October full moon
Blacksmith's moon

Hunter's moon
Farmer's moon
True of false: The majority of the German beer festival Oktoberfest is traditionally held in September?
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True
False
Which year was U2's album October released?
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2000
1981

It hasn't been released yet
1987
U2 aren't the only Irish band with an October connection - can you name the group behind the 2000 track 'October Swimmer'?
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JJ72
Ash

Snow Patrol
Bell X1
What three objects could be traditionally baked inside a barmbrack?
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A knife, a fork and a napkin
A ring, a coin and a fork

A coin, a ring and a rag
Nobody has ever put any of those items in fruitcake?
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Booo! Try again
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You scored out of !
Pumpkin spice-tacular!
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You scored out of !
Un-be-leaf-able work!
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