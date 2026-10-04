Quiz: How much do you know about October?

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THE DAYS ARE getting cooler, the leaves are turning red and the budget is about to be announced; that can only mean one thing – it’s October!
Depending on who you ask, this point of autumn is either a time of cosy joy, or the beginning of the dreaded dark and cold days.
Either way, we’ve put together a quiz to keep you entertained.
Let’s test your knowledge on all things related to the tenth month of the year.
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