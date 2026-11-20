ROSE BYRNE AND Meghann Fahy play sisters with a dark past in the new series The Good Daughter, based on a book by Karin Slaughter.

Set in the small town of Pikeville, it’s about what happens when a shocking incident forces the sisters back together after a period of estrangement. It’s available on Sky and NOW.

In our Best of the Box review we said:

While it doesn’t bring anything massively new to the small town thriller genre, it’s nonetheless an absorbing series that can be lauded for its interest in the lives of girls and women. While Sam, Charlie and other female characters are sometimes victims, they are also given agency in a setting that wants to strip them of their power.

But have you been watching The Good Daughter, and if so, what do you think?

