THE DUST HAS settled. The 2026 midterms saw a political upheaval that the most optimistic of Democrats could not have anticipated. In January, the party will hold substantial majorities in both chambers of the United States Congress. The American people delivered an emphatic judgment on Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. To put it mildly, they are not happy.

In a way, winning an election in which a strong wind was blowing in their favour was the easy part. Now comes an arguably tougher job: keeping their word to the voters who entrusted them to right a ship they see sailing off course. And make no mistake, for a lot of these women and men in battleground territory and in red states, ticking the box for a Democrat must have felt totally unnatural. More on what they need to do in the months ahead anon.

Let’s first consider the absolute shellacking the GOP took and the unenviable task of recovering and rebuilding that they have in front of them. Losses at the federal, state and local level in Texas, Mississippi, Kansas, Ohio, etc, etc. A mere two years ago, President Donald Trump pulled off an extraordinary triumph, fuelled by what was the makings of an equally implausible and potent new Republican coalition. To be frank, as has been outlined in this space repeatedly, the president pissed it all away.

Sheepish Trump?

Trump himself carries the bulk of the responsibility for the electoral carnage on 3 November. That said, he will be in office for a while longer – who knows what he will be minded to do in that time? – and still enjoys the loyalty of many of the faithful, even if his power and influence is diminishing and will continue to ebb.

To the extent possible, Republicans on Capitol Hill and throughout the country must return to the general principles that so resonated with tens of millions of Americans in 2024. America First, without unwarranted use of the military, wild threats of annexing new lands and arrogantly antagonising allies. Pushing for border security, without terrorising and killing innocents. Reducing inflation, without crony capitalism and mocking those who are struggling. Unapologetic patriotism and cultural conservatism, without bigotry and cruelty. Respect for sacred institutions, without the corruption and gaudiness.

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19 Nov, 2026. Trump, left, shakes hands with Putin, before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China. Alamy Alamy

In short, it’s the broad outlines of Trumpism without the gross excesses of the man who clearly “lacked the temperament” to lead the US, in Hillary Clinton’s immortal words. Some observers wonder if the discussions and wrangling for position that are in progress behind the scenes could precipitate the resurrection of what was once defined as conservatism before President Trump successfully rebranded it. Going back to that wrongheaded, ultimately unpopular philosophy, which bequeathed tragic income inequality and amoral, catastrophic wars, would be just plain dumb, in my estimation.

Looking ahead

Much of the speculation will inevitably focus on who will be the Republican presidential nominee in 2028. Vice President JD Vance, the presumptive man to beat, was the second-biggest loser of the midterms. His attempts to distance himself from the disaster in the Strait of Hormuz notwithstanding, he cannot disown his close ties to his boss’s policies and persona.

Pundits opine that he understands his predicament; hence, he might set aside his ego and sit this one out. Even if he runs, Secretary of State Marco Rubio would seem to have an edge at the moment.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio speak with Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair before President Donald Trump meets with NATO Alamy Alamy

That said, I am not at all convinced that the next standard-bearer will be Vance or Rubio. There is a decent chance that someone else, an individual who does not currently have a huge profile, may emerge. Whoever that person is will have to have the guts to say, however subtly, that Republicans need to move beyond Donald Trump, yet also the political nous to avoid alienating the sizeable swathe of conservatives who identify to varying extents with the MAGA movement, which is down, though not out. It will be tricky.

Across the aisle, the job for Democrats is simultaneously straightforward and complicated. They must unite. First, that means settling on who will lead them in the 120th US Congress. Those in the House of Representatives have endorsed Hakeem Jeffries, who has been criticised harshly by progressives, by an overwhelming margin. In the Senate, it appears at this hour that the elderly Chuck Schumer, in Washington, DC since 1981, should have the numbers to quell the challenge of Chris Van Hollen, who is only a bit younger and hardly an outsider.

Who is in charge is actually of little concern to the voters who gave them a considerable, 56 to 44 majority in the 100-member body. Regardless of whether President Trump vetoes it, Americans want to see Democrats advance legislation that will improve things by cutting the costs of fuel and consumer goods, ending the war in Iran, making politicians live by the same rules as everyone else and expanding access to healthcare and higher education.

Finding common ground

These are items that 99.9% of Democrats – from those on the left to the centrist “blue dogs” – agree fully on. Where they could go, and in recent decades have gone, astray is if they get sidetracked by the more far-fetched ideas that animate progressives and leave Middle America cold.

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For instance, US Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts recognises this political earthquake not as a furious reaction to the madness and missteps of Trump 2.0, but as a signal that the nation is “ready for Medicare for All, abortion justice, reparations (for Black Americans for historic mistreatment), abolishing ICE, and so much more.” On hearing this, her dozens of new, moderate colleagues must be shaking their heads and praying that common sense prevails, in the knowledge that pursuing this agenda would translate into their being recalled home by disappointed constituents in two fast years.

Democrats must instead unite around and advocate for tangible measures that benefit the less well off. If such legislation passes and President Trump uses his executive authority to prevent it from being enacted, the party can make a compelling, simple case to the electorate: 1) you gave us power to make your lives better; 2) the president stopped us from doing so; 3) if you choose a Democrat to succeed him in 2028, your lives will be better.

And that brings us to their presidential primary, which will soon swing into gear. It’s likely to be a massive field. Ambitious aspirants will be buoyed by the romp in the midterms and hungry political consultants will be eager to sketch out their paths to the nomination. Predictions today are worthless.

But what I will be calling the “U word” – the aforementioned unite – will be key, as it will be within the US Congress. A capacity to unite Democratic voters will be an essential trait for anyone endeavouring to garner the most support in a diverse grouping that collectively may be getting to grips, at last, with the reality that it’s wise to be quite a big tent in America’s objectively crazy two-party system.

Larry Donnelly is a Boston lawyer, a Law Lecturer at the University of Galway and a political columnist with TheJournal.ie.