'It would not feel right': Simon Harris cancels St Patrick's Day trip away

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris will not travel abroad for St Patrick’s Day due to difficulties facing the health service this week.

Harris tweeted that it “would not feel right” to travel considering the difficulties being dealt with by staff.

“People across the health service are working extraordinarily hard to make progress in what is a difficult week,” Harris said.

“I am in regular contact with HSE.

It would not feel right to me as Minister to travel for St Patrick’s Day so I have made decision not to do so.

Yesterday, the INMO said that there were 714 people on trolleys in hospitals across the country - the highest number ever recorded in a single day.

It dropped slightly today – with 649 people waiting for a bed – but remains at a critically high level.

Harris had come under the pressure over the planned trip away, with opposition figures highly critical of the government’s response to the crisis.

Harris was due to travel to Belgium and the Netherlands for St Patrick’s Day.

Speaking in January, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he doesn’t want any patient in Ireland to “face the indignity and the risk to their health that comes with prolonged trolley waits”.

The Taoiseach said the case for extra beds in our hospitals is “indisputable”.

“Even if there was no overcrowding in our hospitals we would say we still need more bed capacity and that’s down to the fact that we have a growing population, an ageing population.”