Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UNREST France’s education minister announced that up to 500 schools in the country will be totally or partly closed on Monday due to the protests by teenage pupils that have shaken the country this week.
#CHRISTA PIKE The prison chief in the US state of Tennessee resigned after the botched execution of convicted murderer Christa Pike earlier this week.
#JAPAN A US marine stationed in Okinawa was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Japanese woman.
It feels only fitting to pay our own tribute to Colin Keegan, the Irish photographer who died in a collision involving his motorcycle earlier this weekend.
Through his near 30 years with Collins Photo Agency, Mr Keegan was responsible for photos appearing across Irish and international media outlets on the biggest stories of the day year after year.
Mr Keegan was a highly respected professional in our industry, and his skill and ability as a photojournalist are reflected in the renown of the famous photo he captured in November 2002 of Bertie Ahern surveying floods in Drumcondra.
Press Photographers Ireland also paid tribute to Mr Keegan on social media, saying that he had “spent his career capturing the heart, soul and history” of the nation.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say