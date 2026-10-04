Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Roz Purcell marks the return of Ireland Home of Halloween, celebrating Ireland as the authentic home of Halloween Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

Bickering and leaks over Budget 2027 continued today, ahead of its delivery on Tuesday.

continued today, ahead of its delivery on Tuesday. The Journal revealed that organisers of Electric Picnic knew about “potentially significant overcrowding” hours before a performance by Duke Dumont at the festival this year.

knew about “potentially significant overcrowding” hours before a performance by Duke Dumont at the festival this year. The Taoiseach accused Sinn Féin of a “lack of sincerity” and an “overly simplistic” view on resolving the Drumcree dispute.

dispute. Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee warned against public sector strikes and said any industrial actions “won’t benefit anybody”.

warned against public sector strikes and said any industrial actions “won’t benefit anybody”. Tributes were paid to award-winning photographer Colin Keegan , who died when his motorcycle collided with a car in Co Meath.

, who died when his motorcycle collided with a car in Co Meath. Gardaí investigating the death of Yves Sakila on Dublin’s Henry Street earlier this year issued an appeal to find a woman knocked down during the incident.

on Dublin’s Henry Street earlier this year issued an appeal to find a woman knocked down during the incident. A judge compared court objectors against a €175 million wind farm in Co Kilkenny to “the dogged Japanese soldier still fighting World War 2.”

International

Protesters in London march through Cable Street against racism and fascism on the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNREST France’s education minister announced that up to 500 schools in the country will be totally or partly closed on Monday due to the protests by teenage pupils that have shaken the country this week.

#CHRISTA PIKE The prison chief in the US state of Tennessee resigned after the botched execution of convicted murderer Christa Pike earlier this week.

Advertisement

#JAPAN A US marine stationed in Okinawa was arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Japanese woman.

Parting Shot

Bertie Ahern in flooded Drumcondra in 2002 Colin Keegan Colin Keegan

It feels only fitting to pay our own tribute to Colin Keegan, the Irish photographer who died in a collision involving his motorcycle earlier this weekend.

Through his near 30 years with Collins Photo Agency, Mr Keegan was responsible for photos appearing across Irish and international media outlets on the biggest stories of the day year after year.

Mr Keegan was a highly respected professional in our industry, and his skill and ability as a photojournalist are reflected in the renown of the famous photo he captured in November 2002 of Bertie Ahern surveying floods in Drumcondra.

Press Photographers Ireland also paid tribute to Mr Keegan on social media, saying that he had “spent his career capturing the heart, soul and history” of the nation.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.