Forever 21 to close Dublin store and pull out of Ireland

AMERICAN CLOTHING CHAIN Forever 21 is to close its Dublin store and pull out of Ireland.

The opening of its Jervis Street shopping centre store was announced back in 2010 with much fanfare, as the US company pledged 250 jobs.

Recent accounts filed by Forever 21 Fashion Ireland Limited say that “as part of an overall strategic review” of the group’s operations in Ireland, a decision has been taken by the board to cease commercial operations and close its only store here.

The accounts for the year ending 29 February 2016 show the company recorded an annual loss of €15.6 million and had accumulated losses of €44 million since the Irish operation was established.

“The company has incurred costs associated with the decision to cease operations in this period, which has substantially driven the loss for the year,” the directors’ report said.

The ‘principal risks and uncertainties’ to the company are listed as including:

Competitive change in the marketplace

Unusually high changes in costs involved in operating the business

The report adds:

Following the decision to cease operations, there has been a reduction in the significance of these risks to the Irish business.

Over €13 million has been set aside for closure costs.

The accounts show that 82 people were employed at the store during 2016.

Forever 21′s company website lists it as the fifth largest speciality retailer in the US.

According to Forbes, it operates over 600 stores under the Forever 21, XXI Forever, For Love 21, Heritage 1981, and Reference banners.

It also has stores in Canada, Europe, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines and is headquartered in Los Angeles.