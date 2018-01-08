Conservative MP Karen Bradley named as new Northern Ireland secretary

CONSERVATIVE MP KAREN Bradley has been named as the new secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

Bradley was named as a replacement to James Brokenshire by UK prime minister Theresa May as part of her cabinet reshuffle.

Brokenshire announced he was stepping down from the role earlier today, citing health reasons.

He had been in the position since July 2016, having taken over from Theresa Villiers in the wake of the UKâ€™s Brexit vote.

Bradley (47) previously served as culture secretary. She has been a serving MP since 2010.