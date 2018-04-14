  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We wanted to show them we are people': How a Cork teen group bridged the age divide

They’re taking part in this year’s Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards this month.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 6:00 PM
15 minutes ago 390 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3954996

20180307_151035 The group

WHEN A GROUP of young teens in Togher in Cork city realised that there was a gap between them and the elderly people in their local area, they decided it was time to do something about it.

Now the members of Togher Youth Development Project are heading to Dublin to present a project on the issue at this year’s Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards.

There, they will join 2000 other teenagers who have used Foróige as a way of giving back to their local community. Foróige is a youth organisation that’s been running in Ireland since 1952 – it works with around 50,000 young people aged 10-18 in its volunteer-led clubs and staff-led youth projects.

Last year, the members of Ballaghaderreen Foróige Club from Roscommon took the top prize at the awards for their project welcoming Syrian teenagers to their area.

20180307_150724

Aoife Foley (16), a member of the Togher group, explained more to TheJournal.ie about their project: ”We are based in Togher and sometimes young people have a bad reputation, which is a stereotype really, and it definitely created a big gap between all the other generations.”

And we’ve seen that just through growing up, especially with the more elderly people we never see eye-to-eye and we have different opinions of each other. And in this day and age we wanted to close that gap and become more one with the community.

Earlier this year, the 13 teenagers in the Togher Foróige group – aged 15 – 17 – all decided this was an issue that they wanted to tackle.

‘They welcomed us with open arms’

“I’ve been in the group for about two and half months now,” said Foley. “The others have been there longer, but I’m quite good friends with one of the other girls who goes there and when I heard they were doing this project I thought: let’s do it.”

The teens meet across from their community centre, which is where they realised that there was a “group of lovely ladies about 60 – 80 years of age who meet up on a Wednesday to play bingo, have cup of tea and a chat”.

The teens got the idea to call into the women, and from there things picked up. “We asked questions and got to know them a bit more,” said Foley. “They welcomed us with open arms.”

They would call over every Wednesday for two hours. Out of their chats came the idea for a cookbook, which is what they will be presenting in Dublin.

20180307_144143

“We went over to the ladies on the Wednesday. Times have changed since they were younger, and they were really interested because we didn’t live through what they did,” said Foley. “So we went over and we literally asked them for their old recipes, their family recipes that they would have used when they were younger. So they went off and did a bit of research and came back with at least 100 recipes.”

One of the members of the group even brought in a cookbook from 1921 that one of her relatives had handwritten. All of the recipes have now been compiled into a cookbook called A Taste From The Past, which the teens will be showing off at the Foróige event in Dublin.

The meetings with the older women showed the teenagers that they could understand each other if they just tried. “We didn’t talk to each other, and breaking it down it’s lack of communication ‘cos they heard of our reputation and we always saw elderly people as kind of a stick-in-the-mud,” said Foley. “Once we got in there we had people who loved drama, who loved sport: we could relate to them on a personal level and it really showed that age is just a number.”

We wanted to really show the ladies that it’s not all of us – Togher does have a bad reputation when it comes to drink and drugs and all that but it doesn’t mean that everyone in the area is bad. We wanted to show them we are people and we love the same things that they love. We are human and just getting that across.

The teens plan to keep up their contact with the women, said Foley. “Just because we have the cookbook down doesn’t mean we aren’t going to see the ladies anymore,” she said. “We grew close to them.”

“It’s not about doing a project and forgetting about it, it’s about continuing it.”

Foley said she didn’t know what to expect when she joined Foróige. “They received me with open arms – since then we’ve done mini companies, running a business and all that, and it’s definitely helped me as a person. My eyes are being opened to the issues and the working world. And you know how hard it can be but also how amazing it can be. It’s all about making the right decisions and doing what’s true to you and that’s they really taught us.”

The Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards will take place on 21 April at Citywest Hotel and Conference Centre.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Actor Barry Keoghan: '13 foster homes. If that's on paper you'd think "he's destined to mess up"'
83,391  30
2
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
53,605  36
3
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
51,678  61
Fora
1
'I sold my business for €14m, but the retirement plans didn't work out. I needed a new job quickly'
1,730  0
2
Here's what is stopping Norwegian's transatlantic dreams from fully taking flight
1,330  0
3
What a worker's €25,000 payout can teach employers about 'constructive dismissal'
226  0
The42
1
IRFU and Ulster 'revoke contracts' of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
85,082  0
2
Jackson and Olding to leave Ulster - report
78,845  0
3
A try within seconds and a long-range penalty: Conor Murray swings victory for Munster in Bloemfontein
42,188  43
DailyEdge
1
Kim K wore a name tag to her high school reunion in case anyone didn't recognise her
15,047  2
2
11 reasons why I am obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski's glamorous (and kind of scaldy) wedding
7,930  0
3
This dreamy pop song from Selena Gomez's Instagram is the only banger you need this weekend
6,601  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Waterford's new â¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new €25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HEALTH
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
'She was just so ill, it was horrible to see my child like that'
Health study says Ireland's weekly drinking limit should be 5 pints, not 8.5
GARDAí
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
Learner driver (18) arrested in Naas for doing 180km/h
Appeal for witnesses to truck incident just before alleged fatal attack at Rosslare Europort
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
DUBLIN
This is the view from O'Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery, reopened after almost 50 years
This is the view from O'Connell Tower in Glasnevin Cemetery, reopened after almost 50 years
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Gardaí concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie