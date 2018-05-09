Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account

GARDAÍ FROM THE National Economic Crime Bureau arrested three men today in connection with a number of fraud, theft and money laundering activities.

The first two – aged 24 and 25 – were arrested in Lucan in Dublin, suspected of being part of an organised crime network involved in international fraud and money laundering.

Gardaí said a Spanish company was tricked into transferring “significant amounts” of money to an Irish bank account that was operated under a company name by those who were arrested today.

This method of acquiring money from a company is commonly referred to as invoice redirect fraud, where a fraudster impersonates a person or company to whom a legitimate payment is due and dupes the payee into making a payment to a third party instead.

In this case, a vast amount of the money has been recovered.

In another case, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Dublin city centre today, suspected of tricking an Irish company into transferring a “significant” amount of money into an account he controlled.

Gardaí said that all of this money had been recovered.

All three men are being held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Lucan and Bridewell garda stations.

John O’Driscoll, the assistant commissioner of special crime operations, described the arrests today as “extremely significant”.

He said: “Today’s operations underline the importance of cooperation between An Garda Síochána, our policing colleagues internationally and financial institutions.