  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account

Another man was arrested for similar offences in Dublin today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 9 May 2018, 6:32 PM
45 minutes ago 4,394 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4002881
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

GARDAÍ FROM THE National Economic Crime Bureau arrested three men today in connection with a number of fraud, theft and money laundering activities.

The first two – aged 24 and 25 – were arrested in Lucan in Dublin, suspected of being part of an organised crime network involved in international fraud and money laundering.

Gardaí said a Spanish company was tricked into transferring “significant amounts” of money to an Irish bank account that was operated under a company name by those who were arrested today.

This method of acquiring money from a company is commonly referred to as invoice redirect fraud, where a fraudster impersonates a person or company to whom a legitimate payment is due and dupes the payee into making a payment to a third party instead.

In this case, a vast amount of the money has been recovered.

In another case, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Dublin city centre today, suspected of tricking an Irish company into transferring a “significant” amount of money into an account he controlled.

Gardaí said that all of this money had been recovered.

All three men are being held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Lucan and Bridewell garda stations.

John O’Driscoll, the assistant commissioner of special crime operations, described the arrests today as “extremely significant”.

He said: “Today’s operations underline the importance of cooperation between An Garda Síochána, our policing colleagues internationally and financial institutions.

It is particularly satisfying to recover money that was stolen and could have resulted in companies, both at home and abroad, going out of business had it not been recovered.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'What a privilege to have known this amazing young man': Tributes paid to popular teen who has died aged 15
166,848  48
2
We made it! For the first time in five years, Ireland has qualified for the Eurovision final
112,395  140
3
Dublin Bus raked in €5.7 million in unclaimed change in six years - these are the routes it makes its money on
47,832  41
Fora
1
A plan by restaurant mogul Paddy McKillen Jnr to revamp two south Dublin joints hits a roadblock
1,097  0
2
Irish Life pays out €50k settlement after hiring a private detective to snoop on customers
441  0
3
One of the last sites slap bang in Dublin's docklands is up for sale
199  0
The42
1
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
37,242  41
2
'I looked up and the side of my face dropped. I had lost all of my speech'
35,534  7
3
West Brom's relegation sealed as Southampton boost survival hopes in six-pointer
21,964  24
DailyEdge
1
This guy's response to Ireland's last-minute entry to the Eurovision final is going so viral
32,303  3
2
Dermot Bannon says he is "heartbroken" over the death of Michael Stokes
6,837  2
3
10 things you will only know if you're a woman with a big ol' pair of feet
3,777  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
Dublin man jailed for 'savage' attack that left victim with metal implants in face
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of teenager at popular hiking spot in Dublin
Former solicitor Michael Lynn to stand trial in January 2020 over alleged multi-million euro thefts
HSE
Tony O'Brien again faces politicians and again 'respectfully declines' to step down
Tony O'Brien again faces politicians and again 'respectfully declines' to step down
Bereaved cervical cancer family: 'I want my Mammy. I just love her so much, I want her back.'
US laboratory wanted confidentiality clause in Vicky Phelan case
HEALTH
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
Cranberry juice 'doesn't help clear urinary tract infections'
'You're just buying time': Former Tipperary captain describes performing CPR on man
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
GARDAí
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Former garda press office boss 'got a buzz' from doing job, colleague tells Tribunal
Two arrested after Spanish company duped into transferring money to Irish bank account
Public asked to help find man who has been missing since December

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie