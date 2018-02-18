French Alps avalanche kills father and 11-year-old daughter

A 43-YEAR-old father and his 11-year-old daughter have died after an avalanche swept them away while they were skiing in the French Alps, according to rescue officials.

They said the pair hailing from the Paris region had been skiing on a slope in the Pisaillas glacier area of the Val dâ€™Isere which was closed because of the avalanche risk.

They were found in a hollow surrounded by cliffs at an altitude of around 9,670 feet in the early afternoon.

The exact circumstances of the accident were not yet known, and prosecutors in nearby Albertville have opened an investigation.

A cross-country skier was also killed in the region today in an off-piste area near the Giettaz-en-Aravis ski resort.

