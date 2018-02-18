Man in critical condition after serious assault in Limerick

A 21-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition after a serious assault in Co Limerick.

Gardaí are investigating the assault, which occurred on Maiden Street in Newcastle West at around 5pm yesterday. The scene is currently preserved.

The injured man was brought to University Hospital Limerick.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Newcastle West Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who can assist them with their investigation to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 1111 or any garda station.