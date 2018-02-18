  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The government has no idea if people are serving on more state boards than they should be

The allocation of state board memberships has caused no end of controversy in Ireland in the past.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 6:30 AM
5 hours ago 4,452 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3851178

shutterstock_234197374 Source: Shutterstock/SmartPhotoLab

THE GOVERNMENT HAS acknowledged that no records exist in its individual departments regarding the membership of state boards in other areas of the executive.

There are in the region of 200 state boards in Ireland, with varying levels of membership numbers, tenure, and remuneration (many are unpaid).

Applications for membership of those boards are made via the Public Appointments Service (PAS), the entity which handles the allocation of all civil service roles, which then makes a recommendation to the relevant minister.

The guidelines for state board appointments stress that no one person should hold more than two such positions, nor should they serve more than two full terms of appointment.

However, while the membership of boards can be accessed via a dedicated online portal of the PAS, each government department has now admitted that it keeps no such records regarding what plurality of employment may exist on its own boards and that of its sister departments, nor are they aware of their appointees’ historic membership of state boards, if any.

A series of parliamentary questions tabled by Meath Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín to each individual department regarding the extent to which their own board members hold other such appointments were met with the same response across the board, albeit expressed in different ways: “the specific information sought is not available, nor does the PAS have access to said information.”

The various departments also acknowledged that no records are available regarding where their own board members have previously served on other boards.

Controversy

Tóibín, who serves as chairperson of the Oireachtas culture committee, has previously raised his reservations regarding the diversity of appointments to state boards, and the appointments process itself, which is ostensibly fully open to the public.

State board appointments have often courted scandal in the past, such as when then Arts Minister Heather Humphreys appointed Donegal man John McNulty to the board of the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) in 2014, ahead of his nomination as a candidate for the Seanad’s culture and education panel.

The fallout from that controversy saw then Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Brendan Howlin launch the aforementioned guidelines regarding board appointments – including the stipulation that all roles be advertised publicly by the PAS.

90388703_90388703 Peadar Tóibín Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

However, the final appointment of any candidate to a board is still made by the relevant minister under whose aegis the entity in question falls.

“A history of government nepotism has in the past brought some state boards into disrepute,” he told TheJournal.ie. “When a person is wearing a number of hats this can lead to conflicts of interests.”

‘Not a clue’

Logic would dictate that that in order to guarantee diversity and ensure a broad participation within state boards, the state would know whether is a candidate a member of another state board and whether they have other roles in the sector, or when they were last occupying a position on a state board.

“According to my questions, they have not a clue,” he said.

Tóibín’s questions were originally inspired by a complaint from a member of the public (who isn’t a civil servant but who does have strong academic qualifications) who had applied repeatedly for state board positions in recent years within their own area of expertise, without ever even being called for interview.

“No one records if candidates are operating on other state boards or have had multiple roles on state boards previously,” he said.

This is a mistake and needs to be rectified immediately.

“It’s also critical that they pull from a wide pool of people,” he added. “There have been significant concerns that many of those selected to state boards have been drawn from a limited socio-economic and geographic pool and therefore are not fully representative.”

Read: 1916 relatives lose battle against the State in case over Moore Street site

Read: ‘How in God’s name could that be called a comprehensive analysis?’: Garda homicide figures probed

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Girl who was missing from Kildare found safe and well
58,247  9
2
This is what a cell in Mountjoy Prison looks like
56,039  55
3
Dublin in the 80s - 'Instead of an 18th birthday card, given birth cert and told to sign on'
34,358  42
Fora
1
'It will be world class': Omniplex has bought the long-vacant Longford shopping centre
3,718  0
2
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from an overheating capital
442  0
3
Keelings has taken a swipe at the government for having no 'vision' for family firms
339  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tipperary v Wexford, Limerick v Dublin - Saturday hurling match tracker
51,524  10
2
Late Bonner goal clinches win for Tipp as Forde hits 2-9 against Wexford
26,082  27
3
As it happened: Huddersfield v Manchester United, FA Cup 5th round
23,604  36
DailyEdge.ie
1
A size 24 fashion blogger is the new face of Nike
12,549  17
2
A Canadian website called Irish a "forgotten language" after RuPaul's tweet as Gaeilge
7,773  9
3
7 of the most God-awful things that happened to me as a retail assistant
6,208  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Limerick city
Man seriously injured after being hit by bus in Limerick city
Man in critical condition after serious assault in Limerick
Girl who was missing from Kildare found safe and well
LEO VARADKAR
Poll: Do you want there to be a general election this year?
Poll: Do you want there to be a general election this year?
No quiet retirement for Gerry Adams, as Mary Lou has big plans to put him to work
McDonald: 'If the DUP crashed this thinking that they would return to the bosom of direct rule, they thought wrong'
FINE GAEL
'Mixed messages' 'Thumbs up' 'A cock-up': Here's some of the reactions to the government's grand plan for Ireland
'Mixed messages' 'Thumbs up' 'A cock-up': Here's some of the reactions to the government's grand plan for Ireland
'It's full steam ahead' - Naughten pours cold water on Fianna Fáil calls for review of National Broadband Plan
Varadkar says children need to be protected from predators online

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie