  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 14 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

1916 relatives lose battle against the State in case over Moore Street site

One of the street’s buildings is declared a national monument.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 1:45 PM
8 hours ago 11,803 Views 33 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3851216
James Connolly Heron, Proinsias O Rathaille and Donna Cooney of the 1916 Relatives Association.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
James Connolly Heron, Proinsias O Rathaille and Donna Cooney of the 1916 Relatives Association.
James Connolly Heron, Proinsias O Rathaille and Donna Cooney of the 1916 Relatives Association.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE COURT OF Appeal has overturned a High Court ruling which had declared some buildings on Dublin’s Moore Street to be part of a battlefield site comprising a national monument.

The State had taken the appeal after the High Court had found in favour of Colm Moore, who had taken the case on behalf of the 1916 Relatives Association.

In 2015 the government stepped in to buy the site at 14-17 Moore Street, the building where the Rising’s leaders decided to surrender, and declared it a national monument.

The 1916 Relatives Association had argued that other buildings on the street were also entitled to protection and took a case to the High Court.

In late 2016, the High Court ruled that No. 10, part of No. 13 and Nos. 18, 20 and 21 Moore Street were also part of the battlefield site.

But in a judgement today, the Court of Appeal has found that the High Court does not have the jurisdiction to declare these buildings as a national monument.

The three-judge ruling said that this is a “purely policy” decision and could only be done by the government, which is “answerable to the people”.

The Court of Appeal found that the National Monuments Act 1930:

cannot be constitutionally interpreted as to vesting the courts with this function of declaring a particular monument to be a national monument where (as in the present case) this would entail the courts making purely policy assessments without reference to established legal criteria.

“Specifically, the courts could not be given the jurisdiction to make such a determination by reference to purely policy considerations such as whether the preservation of a particular monument was a matter of national importance,” the ruling added.

Reaction

Reacting to today’s decision, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said that the State had taken the decision to appeal the High Court judgement following concerns that it could have had implications for “important national infrastructure projects”.

“This was an extremely complex and wide-reaching case and I will study the judgment in detail with my officials to see what the full effect of it is,” the minister said.

The preservation of the State-owned national monument building at 14-17 Moore Street – the final headquarters of the 1916 leaders – and opening them to the public, remains the top priority and will obviously be the major influence over our thinking.

90424024_90424024 The Moore Street site. (Pictured in 2016) Source: RollingNews.ie

The 1916 Relatives Association has said it is not currently considering an appeal to the Supreme Court but will study the judgement in detail before responding in full.

“Obviously we’re disappointed with today’s result, but the campaign to recognise and celebrate the historical and cultural significance of the Moore Street area will go on,” the association’s Donna Cooney said this afternoon.

Cooney, who is also a member of the Green Party, said their priority is to have a “cultural quarter” in the area.

“We have a unique opportunity to preserve this historic quarter, and link it up to the new cultural quarter at Parnell Square and the GPO museum. This would be hugely beneficial for the area and add so much to the city,” she said.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín said that the area has been ”sterilised by years of legal cases” and called on the Taoiseach to “do the right thing” and declare the entire site as a national monument.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the government would like to “read the judgement ourselves”.

Read: 1916 victory: Moore Street has been declared a ‘battlefield site’ >

Read: Government to appeal decision to protect Moore Street battlefield site to Supreme Court >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Elk dies after leaping at low flying helicopter
72,413  33
2
Two Irish men are wanted in the UK in connection with the murder of an 87-year-old man
48,577  6
3
Wrap up warm... Heavy rain and gusts of up to 100km/h to hit the country
44,214  34
Fora
1
Irish house prices have soared again and people's wages can't keep up
1,437  0
2
Fallon & Byrne is opening a fancy new food hall in Dundrum Town Centre
481  0
3
Two brothers building apartments on Bray's seafront have shared a multimillion-euro payday
324  0
The42
1
Major League Rugby announces New York team for 2019 with O'Sullivan and Horgan as advisors
33,832  25
2
'I’m just taking the year out, chilling and concentrating on training'
26,174  16
3
Eriksen completes comeback to give Spurs the edge after thriller in Turin
23,663  50
DailyEdge.ie
1
Leo Varadkar posted a photo of the pancake he ate yesterday and people have a lot to say about it
12,543  1
2
Pick a glass of wine, and we'll give you a Netflix rom-com to watch on Valentine's Day
8,374  0
3
Jess and Dom from Love Island got married in swimsuits on Good Morning Britain
7,367  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
Journalists ordered to leave courtroom in trial of Palestinian teenager accused of hitting two Israeli soldiers
Israel's PM vows further action after 'serious blows' to Iran and Syria following airstrikes
CRASH
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash
Man dies following 'serious accident' at Heathrow airport
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
GARDAí
Hundreds of gardaÃ­ turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral
Hundreds of gardaí turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral
Three-year-old girl who was injured in Dublin home over the weekend dies
Gardaí seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
DUBLIN
Man (21) who threatened cafe staff with a syringe during robbery jailed for three years
Man (21) who threatened cafe staff with a syringe during robbery jailed for three years
Have you heard about the hungry tree in Dublin 7?
'Better BBQ than Hong Kong': The insider's guide to finding fantastic Chinese food in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie