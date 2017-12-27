Mountain walker found safe after going missing on Carrauntoohil last night

Updated at 11.55am

A WALKER WHO had been missing on Carrauntoohil, Co Kerry since last night has been found safe.

The man was located shortly before 11am this morning. He has been airlifted to University Hospital Kerry.

An alarm was initially raised after the man called gardaí yesterday reporting that he was lost on the mountain.

Kerry Mountain Rescue was dispatched to rescue him at around 8pm.

The man’s exact location remained unclear and Valentia Coast Guard used his 999 call to triangulate coordinates for the search, believing that he could be on the Black Valley side of the mountain.

The area was searched last night, however, the teams were unable to find the man.

The search was stood down at 1am.

“It was extremely cold, obviously dark, and with little else to go on we decided we would resume this morning,” Alan Wallace, spokesperson for Kerry Mountain Rescue, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The search resumed at 8am this morning. Valentia Coast Guard’s helicopter and a number of rescue teams were been dispatched.

The man’s car had been located in the Lisleibane area, five kilometres from Carrauntoohil during the search.

Yesterday, Kerry Mountain Rescue was involved in two separate operations on Carrauntoohil, rescuing three climbers.