Man (60s) in hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle and car collision in Kerry

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the N71 at Moll’s Gap, on the road between Killarney and Kenmare, Co Kerry.

The collision occurred at approximately 4.20pm today, Sunday 9 August 2026.

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The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or who was travelling in the area between 4pm and 4.30pm, to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam or other recording, which may assist the investigation are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.