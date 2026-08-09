Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

An Irish government jet believed to be carrying Daniel Kinahan from Dubai landed in Baldonnel in Dublin earlier this evening. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#ARGENTINA: Lionel Messi bid farewell to his father Jorge Messi at a private funeral in Argentina.

#CANADA: A state of emergency was declared after wildfire forced 20,000 evacuations in western Canada.

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#AUSTRALIA: An investigation was launched after ‘near collision’ between two passenger aircraft at Sydney Airport.

#COLOMBIA: Bombing attacks marked the first day of Colombia’s new government, leaving one police officer dead and several others wounded.

PARTING SHOT

A picture taken of people viewing the last solar eclipse that occurred in Ireland. Leon Farrell / Rolling News. Leon Farrell / Rolling News. / Rolling News.

An exceptionally rare, near-total eclipse of the sun will be visible across Ireland this coming Wednesday, 12 August.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves directly between the earth and the sun, blocking its light. From the ground, people can see the sky turn dark and a bright ring of the sun’s atmosphere appear in the sky.

Our reporter Hannah Power spoke to experts from observatories around Ireland to find out the best ways people will be able to view the solar eclipse, including tips on how to get the most out of this ultra-rare event.