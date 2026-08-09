Man (20s) seriously injured after collision between bus and car in Co Kerry

A MAN IN his 20s has been seriously injured after a collision between a bus and a car in Co Kerry.

The collision occurred at around 5am this morning on the N70 at Aghatubrid, Caherciveen, Co Kerry.

The male driver of the car, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured and has been transferred to University Hospital Cork.

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The driver of the bus, a man aged in his 50s, was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and will be examined by garda forensic collision investigators later this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to road users who were travelling on the N70 at Aghatubrid, Caherciveen between 4.30am and 5am, and who may have dashcam footage of the incident or surrounding area, to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.