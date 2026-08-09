The family of the late Veronica Guerin donate €142k to St Francis Hospice in her memory

THE FAMILY OF the late Veronica Guerin has donated €142,902 to the St Francis Hospice in Raheny, following a commemorative event celebrating her life and legacy.

The event, titled Truth and Transparency, was hosted by Veronica’s brother Jimmy Guerin and other members of the Guerin family at Dublin’s Convention Centre in June.

It marked 30 years since her death in 1996, when she was shot dead at the age of 37.

At the time, Guerin’s crime reporting for the Sunday Independent was making waves in Ireland, and she had spent the two years before her death writing about Ireland’s criminal underworld, exposing the brutality of gangland culture in the country.

This had made her a target for drug lords, and she was subjected to numerous attacks and threats of violence before her death.

The sold-out event in June was attended by more than 500 guests, bringing together family, senior government ministers, members of An Garda Síochána as well as members of the legal profession to reflect and remember Guerin’s contribution to journalism and her legacy.

Speaking at the event, Taoiseach Micheál Martin lauded Guerin as “a journalist whose work earned international respect”.

“Because of Veronica’s work it was not possible to deny that there were networks behind the death and social destruction experienced by communities in different parts of the island – and their leaders knew that they could be exposed,” he said.

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“Thirty years on, the shock of her murder is as vivid as it was on that terrible mid-Summer Wednesday 30 years ago.”

St. Francis Hospice received a €142,902 Donation from Veronica Guerin's family at St. Francis Hospice in Raheny today. MARK MAXWELL MARK MAXWELL

In a statement, the St. Francis Hospice said that the funds raised by the event will “support the redevelopment of St. Francis Hospice’s Raheny in-patient unit, which provides specialist palliative and end-of-life care to thousands of patients and their families each year across Dublin”.

The hospice is currently progressing a significant redevelopment and expansion programme to enhance patient accommodation, clinical facilities and family support services, ensuring it can continue to meet growing demand for its compassionate care.

Presenting the cheque, Jimmy Guerin said that he and his family were delighted to be presenting the donation to the hospice, stating that: “The hospice has provided exceptional care, dignity and compassion to countless families during the most difficult times of their lives.

“As a family, we wanted the legacy of Veronica’s commemorative evening to leave a lasting and meaningful impact.

“We hope this contribution will assist the hospice in its ongoing development and help ensure that future generations continue to receive the outstanding care for which St. Francis Hospice is renowned.”

Dermot McCarthy, chairman of St. Francis Hospice, thanked the Guerin family and those who supported the event in June, saying: “We are sincerely grateful to the Guerin family and to everyone who contributed to this remarkable fundraising effort.

“This extraordinary donation will make a meaningful difference as we continue to invest in our facilities and services, allowing us to provide the highest standards of specialist palliative care to patients and support to their loved ones throughout our community.”