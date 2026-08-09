TODAY MARKS THE end of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast.

More than a million people are estimated to have attended this year’s event, the first time it has been hosted in Belfast.

The Fleadh will return to Belfast next year and organisers have said it will be even bigger.

With the Fleadh coming to an end, we want to know: Did you visit Belfast for this year’s Fleadh?

