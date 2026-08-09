(left to right) Erin Donnelly, Céilí Donnelly, Beth Masterson, Caragh Donnelly from Ards Comhaltas performing in Donegall Place in Belfast Alamy
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Did you visit Belfast for this year’s Fleadh?

More than a million people are estimated to have attended this year’s event, the first Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann hosted in Belfast.
12.06pm, 9 Aug 2026
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TODAY MARKS THE end of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast.

More than a million people are estimated to have attended this year’s event, the first time it has been hosted in Belfast.

The Fleadh will return to Belfast next year and organisers have said it will be even bigger.

With the Fleadh coming to an end, we want to know: Did you visit Belfast for this year’s Fleadh?


Poll Results:

No (1976)
Yes (516)
No, but I will go next year (364)

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