Man's body found inside burning vehicle in Co Armagh

A MAN’S BODY has been found inside a burning vehicle in Co Armagh.

At around 10pm last night, the PSNI received a report of a car on fire in the Harford Street area of Portadown in Co Armagh.

PSNI officers attended to the scene, alongside personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

Ammunition Technical Officers were also tasked to the scene to conduct enquiries, and the PSNI has said there is no risk to the public.

The PSNI said significant damage was caused to the car, and that a neighbouring property had a number of windows smashed, as well as scorch damage.

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Emergency services then found a man’s body inside the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.

A PSNI spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding what happened are still under investigation, and enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to make contact.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/