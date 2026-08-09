The drugs were concealed in vacuum-packaged packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight that originated in Canada.
Drug seizure

Revenue officers seize €584k worth of cannabis and €368k of crystal meth in Dublin Airport

The drugs were concealed in vacuum-packaged packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight that originated in Canada.
8.25pm, 9 Aug 2026
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REVENUE OFFICERS AT Dublin Airport have today seized approximately 29kg of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €584,000.

In the same operation, officers also seized approximately 6kg of suspected crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than €368,000.

The drugs were concealed in vacuum-packaged packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight that originated in Canada.

A woman (aged in her 50s) was arrested and has been detained at a station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

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