Revenue officers seize €584k worth of cannabis and €368k of crystal meth in Dublin Airport

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REVENUE OFFICERS AT Dublin Airport have today seized approximately 29kg of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €584,000.
In the same operation, officers also seized approximately 6kg of suspected crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than €368,000.
The drugs were concealed in vacuum-packaged packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight that originated in Canada.
A woman (aged in her 50s) was arrested and has been detained at a station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.
Investigations are ongoing.
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