Money Diaries A receptionist on €30K living in Dublin and planning to move to Australia

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on The Journal that looks at how people in Ireland really handle their finances.

Are you a spender, a saver or a splurger? We’re asking readers to keep a record of how much they earn, what they save if anything, and what they’re spending their money on over the course of one week. If you’re interested, send a mail to money@thejournal.ie. We would love to hear from you.

Each money diary is submitted by readers just like you. When reading and commenting, bear in mind that their situation will not be relatable for everyone, it is simply an account of a week in their shoes, so let’s be kind.

Last time around, we heard from a financial administrator in the west of the country. This week, a receptionist on €30k saving to move to Australia.

I’m 27 years old and I live in Dublin. I work as a receptionist and I live in my dad’s house, which saves me a lot of money in rent. My job is within walking distance to my house, which is handy, and I don’t drive so I don’t have big transport expenses. I’m currently saving to emigrate to Australia with my boyfriend. I aim to save €100 to €150 a week, but that changes depending on whether I have expenses that I wasn’t expecting, etc.

I work full-time Monday to Friday, and I don’t do much in my spare time during the week while I’m trying to save as much as I can. After work, I usually relax and watch Netflix at home or go to the gym. I like to meet up with friends and my boyfriend at the weekends.

Occupation: Receptionist

Age: 27

Location: Dublin

Salary: €30,000

Monthly Pay: €2,000

Monthly expenses

Rent: €350

Groceries: €570

Gym: €40

Phone bill: €20

Shopping: €150

Entertainment: €50

Savings: €450

Netflix: €12

SoundCloud: €8

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Transport: €30

Eating out: €120

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Monday

7.30am: I get up, have a shower and get ready for work. I tend to skip breakfast but I have some toast before walking to work. It usually takes me about 25-30 minutes.

1.30pm: Lunchtime. I brought some leftover stir fry with me, but I still went out to get a much-needed coffee. (€5.50)

5.30pm: Finish up for the day and head to the shop on my way home to buy groceries for today’s dinner. (€21)

6.00pm: I make myself some chicken curry and eat it while scrolling and texting my boyfriend.

7.00pm: Time for the gym. Sometimes it’s hard to motivate myself to go in the evenings after working, but it’s always worth it in the end.

8.00pm: Get home, have a shower and get ready for bed.

Today’s total: €26.50

Tuesday

7.30am: Get up and do the same as yesterday before heading out the door.

1.00pm: Didn’t make anything, so I buy a sandwich and coffee on my break (€11.50). Remember the days when this cost less than a tenner?

5.30pm: I go shopping after work again because I need a few things. First, groceries for the next few days cost €34.20. I also go to the chemist to buy some skincare that I ran out of. (€25)

6.30pm: I come home, make dinner and chill out for the rest of the evening.

Today’s total: €70.70

Wednesday

8.20am: I may have snoozed my alarm earlier. Get ready for work quickly and end up getting a taxi as I’m running late. (€10.50)

1.15pm: I brought lunch but buy a coffee on my break (€5.50). I see my gym membership came out of my bank account as well. (€40)

5.30pm: Walk home. I debate whether to go to the gym this evening on my way but by the time I get to the door, I don’t think it’s going to happen.

7.00pm: I make dinner with the groceries I bought yesterday and relax for the night.

Today’s total: €56.00

Thursday

7.00am: The usual routine. I make breakfast at home this morning then walk to work.

1.00pm: I spent €5.50 on a coffee on my break, but I brought a wrap with me today for lunch.

Related Reads Money Diaries: A financial administrator living in the west of the country Money Diaries: An administrator on €35K living in the Midlands Money Diaries: A healthcare worker on €83K living in Dublin and expecting her first child

5.45pm: Pick up some groceries after work. This will last me for the weekend (€42.99). I got paid today so I put €100 into savings. I make some chicken pesto pasta for dinner, and I make extra so I have enough to bring with me for lunch tomorrow.

7.30pm: Head to the cinema with my boyfriend. He’s paying this time.

10.15pm: We saw the new Spiderman, which was pretty good. I felt pretty tired by the time it finished, though. Head home and fall into bed.

Today’s total: €148.49

Friday

8.40am: I’m running late again this morning so, annoyingly, I have to get a taxi again. (€11.20)

1.30pm: I brought the pasta I made yesterday with me for lunch, but I can’t resist getting my usual coffee. (€5.50).

5.30pm: I get home from work and start getting ready to go out again.

7.45pm: My boyfriend and I go out for dinner and drinks, which is a nice way to end the week. I spent €55.

10.00pm: We think about going on somewhere else for drinks, but neither of us is up for staying out late this evening so we split a taxi home, which costs me €15.

Today’s total: €86.70

Saturday

8.30am: I get up and make breakfast and coffee for my boyfriend and I. We have a lazy morning.

12.30pm: I head out for lunch and a nice catch-up with my friend. (€18.20).

3.00pm: While I’m in the mood, I put a wash on, hoover and mop, put clothes away and tidy up in general.

7.00pm: I’m not in the humour to cook, so takeaway it is. (€27.30)

Today’s total: €45.50

Sunday

11.00am: I head out shopping for painting supplies to paint my room. It’s something I’ve needed to get around to doing for a while so finally bite the bullet. (€58)

12.30pm: Get home and after making myself a wrap for lunch, I spend pretty much the rest of the day painting, waiting for it to dry and going over it again.

5.00pm: I make chicken stir fry for dinner from the groceries I got in from the other day. Chat to my mam on the phone.

8.30pm: Finish painting and have a shower before laying out my clothes for the morning. Head to bed and scroll on my phone for a while until I fall asleep.

Today’s total: €58.00

Weekly subtotal: €491.89

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What I learned -