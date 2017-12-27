  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Status yellow snow-ice warning issued for 21 counties

Gale force winds are forecast for the weekend.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 2:00 PM
39 minutes ago 36,628 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3770887
Image: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News
Image: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News

Updated at 2pm

MET Ã‰IREANN HAS issued a status yellow snow-ice warning for 21 counties.

The warning is in place for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Met Ã‰ireann has said that there will be snowfall of up to 3cm tonight and tomorrow night, especially on high ground.

The icy conditions are forecasted to hit parts of Munster between 7am and 4pm, and parts of Leinster, Connacht and Ulster from 4pm onwards.

The warning is valid from 7am tomorrow morning until 6am on Friday morning.

Outlook for coming daysÂ 

The cold and wet conditions will persist over the coming days, turning stormy on Saturday.

Speaking of todayâ€™s weather, Met Ã‰ireann said:

â€œSome showers will be heavy, leading to accumulations of snow on mountains and at times to lower levels. The showers will be most frequent in the north and west and down through the midlands.

The showers will become isolated to the coasts of Ulster and north Connacht tonight, with temperatures dropping as low as -3 degrees.

Itâ€™s expected to be a foggy and frosty morning tomorrow. While most of the country will remain largely dry, thicker cloud will build from early on in the southwest with outbreaks of rain throughout the morning.

The rain will spread throughout Munster and Connacht during the afternoon and Leinster in the evening. Temperatures are to drop to zero degrees and snow is expected to fall throughout the night.

Friday will, again, be a cold and wet day with widespread rain expected. Once again, thereâ€™ll be spells of sleet and snow mixed in with the rain. Temperatures will be between 3 and 7 degrees.

Stormy conditions will move in across the country on Saturday. Strong southwest winds are forecast during the morning.

Met Ã‰ireann is warning of a chance of gale force winds over the Midlands, as an area of low-pressure tracks directly over the country.

The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy rain and snow. The northern half of the country is expected to be the worst affected.

Temperatures on Saturday will be between 5 and 7 degrees in the north and 9 to 11 degrees in the south.

Read:Â Flight from LA to Japan turns back after four hours due to â€˜unauthorised personâ€™

More:Â Man in court over fatal late-night attack on Irishman in Perth

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We're totally numbed': Tributes to two men who died after SUV was swept away in Christmas tragedy
144,986  20
2
Lewis Hamilton apologises after he's accused of 'shaming' his nephew for wearing a princess dress
52,003  204
3
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
50,014  30
Fora
1
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
102  0
2
Mr Cheestrings: 'Alternative dairy has a place - but it will be niche'
95  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Premier League
45,083  50
2
As it happened: Munster vs Leinster, Pro14
40,766  63
3
'This is the greatest day of our lives since the tragedy in Berkeley'
36,255  4
DailyEdge.ie
1
15 times Irish people represented us really well abroad in 2017
7,811  0
2
16 Irish people who are killing it on Instagram Stories
5,826  0
3
A couple that met on Channel 4's First Dates returned with their baby last night
5,380  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Post-mortem to take place on body of woman found in her flat in Rathmines
'We're often portrayed as anti-car, we're not' - Dublin's traffic supremo on keeping the city flowing
RETAIL
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
CHRISTMAS
Tesco apologises after dozens of UK customers complain of 'rancid' Christmas turkeys
Tesco apologises after dozens of UK customers complain of 'rancid' Christmas turkeys
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
Are you heading out for a St Stephen's day session?
SALES
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
'I could lose the run of myself': We talked to the early risers queuing outside Brown Thomas
Dunnes Stores is clinging onto top spot in Ireland's battle of the supermarkets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie