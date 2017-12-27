Man in court over fatal late-night attack on Irishman in Perth

A CORK MAN has died after an attack in Perth at the weekend.

A man has already appeared in court in connection with the attack on 32-year-old Charles McCarthy, and is due to appear again in the new year.

Western Australia Police said it understood the Cork man was walking with another man and a woman at about 1.20am on Saturday when they encountered a pair of fishermen.

“They spoke to two men that were fishing in the area before an altercation occurred with one of the fishermen,” a statement said.

Charles McCarthy was allegedly struck on the head with an object.

He was taken to hospital but died overnight.

The alleged attacker, a 34-year-old man, was charged with grievous bodily harm. He appeared in court today and has been remanded to appear again on 3 January, according to ABC News in Australia.

It’s understood Charles McCarthy emigrated in 2000. He lived in the Atwell area of the city with his wife and young family.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Charlie McCarthy of Upper Aghada who lived in Perth with his young family. Let us keep his family in Perth and here at home in Aghada in our prayers. Picture is of Charlie's family from Facebook via the Irish Times pic.twitter.com/1XRcDBQLye — Aghada Parish (@AghadaParish) December 26, 2017 Source: Aghada Parish /Twitter

A tweet from Aghada Parish in Cork, where he was from, said:

“So sorry to hear of the passing of Charlie McCarthy of Upper Aghada who lived in Perth with his young family.

Let us keep his family in Perth and here at home in Aghada in our prayers.

Members of his family flew out from Ireland to be by his side in hospital.

- Comments are closed as court proceedings are under way