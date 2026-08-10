Here's What Happened Today: Monday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#EARTHQUAKE: Columbia’s president Abelardo de la Espriella has declared a state of emergency after a powerful earthquake struck the west of the country and killed 111 people.
#ZUCKERBER’S LOVE LETTER: Everyone should have access to superintelligence, Mark Zuckerberg has argued in a long-read essay, as his tech giant Meta released its new scaled-down AI model Muse Glimmer.
#WHITE HOUSE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has given another hint that she’s considering a 2028 presidential run.
It was disappointment for Sarah Lavin at the European Athletics Championships, as the Emerald AC athlete failed to progress through the heats in the 100m hurdles despite running a season-best time.
Lavin (32) finished sixth in her heat at 13.07 (+0.6) (SB), placing 15th overall, missing out on progression to the semi-finals in Birmingham.
Meanwhile, Ciara Neville (26) finished eighth in her 100m semi-final, clocking 11.57 (+1.1) running in lane nine.
Earlier, Irish national champion Neville had progressed from the heats after finishing fifth in her wind-assisted heat in 11.29 seconds – placing 10th overall.
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