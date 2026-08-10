Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Herbert Gallagher and his dog Dolly enjoy today’s warm, sunny weather in the Irish National War Memorial Gardens in Dublin RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Residents look for survivors through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck Pereira, Colombia Alamy Alamy

#EARTHQUAKE: Columbia’s president Abelardo de la Espriella has declared a state of emergency after a powerful earthquake struck the west of the country and killed 111 people.

#ZUCKERBER’S LOVE LETTER: Everyone should have access to superintelligence, Mark Zuckerberg has argued in a long-read essay, as his tech giant Meta released its new scaled-down AI model Muse Glimmer.

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#WHITE HOUSE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has given another hint that she’s considering a 2028 presidential run.

PARTING SHOT

Sarah Lavin of Ireland during the Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 on day one of the 2026 European Athletics Championship Alamy Alamy

It was disappointment for Sarah Lavin at the European Athletics Championships, as the Emerald AC athlete failed to progress through the heats in the 100m hurdles despite running a season-best time.

Lavin (32) finished sixth in her heat at 13.07 (+0.6) (SB), placing 15th overall, missing out on progression to the semi-finals in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Ciara Neville (26) finished eighth in her 100m semi-final, clocking 11.57 (+1.1) running in lane nine.

Earlier, Irish national champion Neville had progressed from the heats after finishing fifth in her wind-assisted heat in 11.29 seconds – placing 10th overall.