Post-mortem to take place on body of woman found in her flat in Rathmines

GardaÃ­ at the scene this morning.

GardaÃ­ at the scene this morning.

Updated at 10amÂ

A POST-MORTEM is due to take place on the body of a woman found at her flat in the Rathmines area of Dublin yesterday.

GardaÃ­ said the womanâ€™s body was found on Rathmines Avenue shortly before 12.30am yesterday.

The woman was aged in her 40s.

The Office of the State Pathologist was notified, and the scene preserved.

The post-mortem is expected to be carried out later today. The results will determine the course of the following investigation.