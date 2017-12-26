Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in Dublin flat

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman in her 40s.

The woman’s body was found at her home on Rathmines Avenue, Dublin 6.

The discovery was made shortly after 12.30pm today. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow morning, the results of which will determine the course of a Garda investigation.