Flight from LA to Japan turns back after four hours due to 'unauthorised person'

A PLANE HEADING from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorised person was on board.

KABC-TV reports All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11.30am yesterday (local time), but it never arrived at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane, tweeted that the flight made a u-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017 Source: christine teigen /Twitter

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017 Source: christine teigen /Twitter

Teigen said passengers were told that someone had managed to board the ANA flight with a United Airlines ticket.

The plane landed at LAX around 7.30pm after eight hours in the air.

Teigen said police interviewed passengers who were sitting near the person.

Airport police told KABC-TV that there was a “mix-up” that has been resolved, and that the flight has been rescheduled to depart today.