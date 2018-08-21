Funeral of crash victim Shiva Devine takes place in Donegal this morning

THE FUNERAL OF Shiva Devine who lost her life in a fatal crash over the weekend will take place this morning in Co Donegal.

Shiva was one of the two victims who lost their lives when the car they were travelling in crashed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Bundoran.

The funeral service for Shiva will take place at 11am today in St Brigid’s Church, in her native Ballintra.

The 20-year-old is survived by her partner Brian and son Kyle.

The funeral of second victim, Conall McAleer is due to take place tomorrow in Co Fermanagh.

Erne Gaels GAA club in Belleek paid tribute to Shiva on Facebook and as a mark of respect cancelled all club activities last night as her remains came home.

“We all cannot help but be touched by this tragedy, the loss of two young lives only starting out on their journey in life. We especially think of our former player Brian Shaw and wee Kyle partner and son of the late Shiva.

“Again our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to Shiva’s family and friends and the family and friends of Conall McAleer, may they both rest in peace,” the club posted on Facebook.

A man in his 20s had presented himself to gardaí following the incident that happened at around 3.25am Sunday but was released without charge.

Two other men in their 20s who were seriously injured in the collision are continuing to receive treatment at Sligo University Hospital.

Another woman in her 20s who was critically injured was being transferred to Beaumont Hospital.