  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What does the house of the future look like? Hear about Lego-style homes and natural fridges in our latest podcast

What’s next for the way we build – and live in – our homes?

By Paula Lyne Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 9:00 PM
30 minutes ago 2,270 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3968080
Image: Steve Rogers/TheJournal.ie
Image: Steve Rogers/TheJournal.ie

‘WHAT I LOVE about earth is that it’s about as local as it gets.’

Féile Butler and Colin Ritchie completed their self-built family home in Skreen, Co Sligo in 2011. The couple – an architect and a carpenter with their own company, Mud And Wood – constructed their entire house from earth, straw and wood, using a technique known as cob building.

Earth building is an ancient technique, but it’s one that Feile and Colin have adapted for modern times, and one they think has endless applications in modern-day construction.

In the newest episode of Future Stories, a monthly podcast from TheJournal.ie and Volkswagen we’re looking ahead to what the house of the future might look like.

With high energy efficiency ratings now a standard across the board, what’s next for the house you live in? Is there a sustainable way to build – and to live in – your home that gives you more than just a number on a certificate?

Living in a cob house

Under-Construction-01 The house under construction back in 2011.

While the words ‘mud house’ might conjure up images of a brown hut with a thatched roof, Féile and Colin’s home is nothing like that. It’s a contemporary two storey structure with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, views to the Atlantic from the kitchen window – and curved walls all around.

As Féile explains:

You could actually build a mud home completely straight and not know it was a mud house if you wanted to, but I think for us, using this material, we wanted to have fun.

In a time when nearly zero energy builds are quickly becoming the norm thanks to innovations like hybrid heat pumps and smart thermostats, Féile and Colin have achieved the same results using all-natural materials.

Fuel bill? What fuel bill?

Fridge-05 One of the houses's two 'stone fridges' keeping food at a steady four degrees Celsius - with no electricity required.

“Earth is a great thermal storer, so it retains heat… There’s a little stove downstairs too that heats the hot water tank and the heating tank, plus we have a roll of solar panelling outside,” Féile says.

Because of Colin’s work we get offcuts of wood all the time and so we don’t have a fuel bill. Well, except in sweat from lugging and chopping wood.

The couple run regular classes in the cob construction technique, and are involved in organising Clayfest, an annual week of talks and workshops on the topic of earth building.

3D printing your own place

Over in the UK, a new method of home manufacturing couldn’t be further from earth building – but it’s a method that has equally exciting applications for the future. Facit Homes is one of the market leaders in the process of 3D manufacturing.

15039684_280195135709622_672554848226232006_o A recent Facit Homes build in Highgate, London. Source: Facebook/Facit Homes

After designing your new home using 3D modelling software, the company uses computer controlled cutters to manufacture and cut each ‘piece’ of the house to exact specifications, from walls to windows to doors.

The pieces are then slotted together on site to form a house. ”It’s all piled together like a big Lego set,” explains Rhys Denbigh, Head Of New Business at Facit Homes.

Right now we use the process for individual projects, but the beauty of manufacturing is that it wants to be done at volume. It could massively speed up the time it takes to build a whole housing estate, for example.

Want to know more? Check out episode two of Future Stories below, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify for updates on all our new episodes.


Source: Journal Media/SoundCloud

More: Can you trick your tastebuds with music? Find out in TheJournal.ie’s brand new podcast>

More: Flying taxis and Ireland’s own ‘supersonic’ train: The future of public transport>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paula Lyne
paula@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
118,953  158
2
'There are two choices: stay in Dublin and pay the price or leave Dublin and pay the price'
59,022  117
3
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
58,795  17
Fora
1
A decade of proposals later, two wealthy builders have approval for their Dublin housing scheme
382  0
2
Ireland's largest health services firm is snapping up part of property giant Sisk Group
160  0
3
Low-cost carrier Norwegian has received 'several inquiries' since its first hinted takeover
151  0
The42
1
'I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: 'If Conor won't fight you, I will''
30,754  14
2
NFL team make near €1 billion bid to buy home of English football
26,604  12
3
'I've a wife and a child at home. I have to go home and be in some kind of humour for them'
25,649  7
DailyEdge
1
Chrissy Teigen, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner and many more celebs have unfollowed Kanye West after Trump praise
14,492  4
2
Phillip Schofield made a woeful innuendo during a discussion on vibrators, and Twitter is losing the run of itself
12,520  6
3
Someone got turned down on First Dates because they had plastic surgery and viewers were fuming
10,274  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
Despite privacy controversy, profits at Facebook are soaring
WhatsApp bans under 16s from using its app in Europe
COURTS
Cousins jailed for 'fatal burglary' have prison sentences increased after originals found to be too lenient
Cousins jailed for 'fatal burglary' have prison sentences increased after originals found to be too lenient
Man jailed after having sex with girl (14) he met online
77-year-old avoids jail term for sexually assaulting seven-year-old neighbour
HSE
'We can't just presume they have': Doctors instructed to tell women if they have received false smear test results
'We can't just presume they have': Doctors instructed to tell women if they have received false smear test results
Patients with missed cancer diagnoses may not be told by their doctors
Parents of baby who died after 22 minutes at Portlaoise Hospital 'extremely upset' over inquiry outcome
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie